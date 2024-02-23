RODEO 2024: Here are the winners

The Nevada State High School Rodeo was in Pahrump last weekend where junior and senior high school students from around the state came to compete after their winter break.

A calf is being caught by a man on horseback at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A calf is being tied up by a man on the ground at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man on horseback is chasing a calf on horseback with a rope at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two people on horseback caught a cow at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two women on horseback caught a cow at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A woman yells as she is on horseback as she is going around the obstacle course at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A woman on horseback is getting ready to compete at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A woman on horseback competing at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There were more than 13 events where students competed. Each the day, first-place winners got $100 and the second-place winners got $50. At the McCullough Rodeo arena, Buddy Krebs, the organizer of the rodeo, had a banner of former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, who passed away last year and was a big supporter of the rodeo.

To put the rodeo together, it requires tens of thousands of funding dollars and a village. There were sponsors with banners, including Star Nursery, Brazzen High Desert, Floyd’s Construction, Wulfenstein Construction, the Barricade Company, and Xpress Diesel and Auto.

In most competitions, contestants had two attempts in their categories, between both days of the rodeo. The winner of the average wins a custom buckle from the Corriente Buckle Co.

Barrel racing

In the first round, Italy Homan had a time of 17.615 seconds and Kaydence Potratz was close at 17.621, just enough to score second place. In the second round, Josie Lindburg got a time of 17.15 seconds and Potratz scored a 17.19 time. On average, Potratz got No. 1 with a combined time of 34.811 seconds.

Boys cutting

In the first round, Kade McKnight got a 71-point score followed by Billy Delong with 70 points for second place. For the last round, Delong held onto the lead with 73 points this time and was followed by Bill Gardner with 72 points. Delong took home the win after the averages with 143 total points.

Breakaway roping

Matti Delong was No. 1 in the first round of the breakaway roping with a time of 2.9 seconds followed by Mori Marinna with a time of 3.24 seconds. On day two, Amelia Lancaster got first place with a time of 2.77 seconds and followed by Emma Garijo with a time of 3.09 seconds. Marinna won the average with a 6.67 time.

Bull riding

Scoring more points was Flint Schacht, who received 76 points, followed by Eyer Morrison with 74 points. Schacht won the competition with just one round.

Girls cutting

With the most points after the first round of cutting was Ellie Ganberg with 71 points, followed by Matti Delong with 70 points. In the second round, Audrey Wright also scored 71 points and Taylor Gardner scored 70 points. Wright took home first place overall with a final score of 140.

Goat tying

Scarlett Buchanan was the quickest in the first round with a time of 10.49 seconds and Jayden Buchanan had 10.56 seconds in second place. On the second day, Amelia Lancaster had a time of 9.27 seconds and Kylie Behrendt with a time of 9.32. Olivia Process won first place in the average with a combined time of 21.72 seconds.

Pole bending

In 21.676 seconds Emma Garijo placed first in the first round and Olivia Process had a time of 21.929 seconds. Garijo also scored first place again with a time of 20.915 seconds and Italy Holaman had a 20.961-second time. Garijo was No. 1 in the average with a total time of 42.591.

Rifle shot

The rifle shot was put on by Ron Murphy Construction and Personal Defense Solutions where CJ Christian had the highest score with 310 points. In second place was Ainsley Woodward with 307.

Saddle Bronc

Billy Delong got the most points in the first round with a score of 70 points and Eyer Morrison was in second place with 66 points. The second round was a repeat as Delong scored 70 points again and Morrison scored 69 points. Delong finished No. 1 in the average with a score of 140 points.

Steer wrestling

Only Kade McKnight participated in the first round with a time of 13.51 seconds. In the second round Andrew Morian finished in first place with a time of 4.77 seconds and Grant Kiechler had a time of 8.9 seconds. McKnight had a final time of 27.15 seconds finishing first in the average.

Team roping

The team of Jace Jepson and Kade McKnight placed first with a time of 6.09 seconds in the first round, followed by Wyatt Peek and Jarrett Peek who placed second with a time of 6.42. Noah Williams placed first in the second round with a time of 5.42 seconds and Matti Delong and Billy Delong with 10.05 seconds. Williams took home the best average with a time of 17.19 seconds.

Tie-down roping

Kade McKnight was the quickest with a time of 12.87 seconds in the first round followed by Oliver Buchanan with a time of 14.17 seconds. The second round was led by Blake Vanstavern with a time of 10.97 seconds, followed by CJ Christian with a time of 13.59 seconds. Christian got first place in the average with a total time of 27.96 seconds.

Trap shoot

In first place was Oliver Buchanan who scored 22.5 points and in second place was Quinn Rasmussen with a score of 22 points.

Shadow Mountain Feed and HNM Feeds were able to donate all the hay for the event.

“The 2024 rodeo was a big success because of all the support from our sponsors and volunteers,” Buddy Krebs said about the successful rodeo. “Couldn’t have done it without them, my wife, Shawna Krebs and Tractor Darius Mann.”

There were hundreds of contestants that stayed at a Golden Casino Group property and thousands of people stopped by the rodeo to support their friends and family.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club was the food vendor and other vendors were present, Hubbster Apparel and Embroidery, Henry Rifles, Brazen High Desert and more.

Krebs would like to thank: 2nd Amendment Guns and Range, Pete’s Auto Clinic, Estate Auction 411, VFW Post 10054, Access Realty, Jim Marsh, Drew’s Tire Pros, Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant, Tilson, Snowden Landscape, Farmers Insurance, Cutting Edge Designs, Pahrump Valley Republican Women, Realty Executives, Carmelo’s Restaurant, Livestock Equipment, Micheal Taylor Animal Chiropractor, Frontier Family Dental, the town of Pahrump, and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.

The rodeo next year will be held Feb. 14-16.