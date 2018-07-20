Spaghetti dinner, cake sale to benefit Pahrump Valley football

Football is an expensive sport. Training and outfitting a full roster runs into the thousands of dollars for the bare minimums.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A dessert tray at last year's spaghetti dinner and cake auction to benefit the Pahrump Valley High School football team. About 80 cakes were in the auction, which this year takes place Aug. 11.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times People at the 2016 spaghetti dinner and cake sale to benefit the Pahrump Valley High School football team admire the many baked goods up for auction.

Once again this year, the Pahrump Valley High School football team will hold a spaghetti dinner and bake sale to raise money to help purchase necessary equipment. This year’s event will be at 6 p.m., Aug. 11 in the high school cafeteria.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any football player. But the real money is raised through the bake sale, with generous attendees competing in bidding that last year exceeded $1,000. That’s when Tamara Trudeau won the Rolling in Dough trophy for her peanut butter cake, which sold for $1,400 to Rick Marshall.

That amount helped the event raise $10,750, according to organizer Holly Clayton. The money helps purchase items such as blocking sleds and tackling dummies. Last year, leftover food was taken to Pahrump’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

For more information, contact Clayton at 775-513-2929.