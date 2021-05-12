Sports Roundup: Beatty drops pair to Tonopah

If baseball games were shorter, Beatty High School’s baseball team would have had a pretty good day Friday at Keith Koerner Memorial Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Brayden Lynn pitches during the first game of a doubleheader against Tonopah on Friday, May 7, at Keith Koerner Memorial Field in Beatty. The Hornets dropped both games to the Muckers.

The Hornets (0-5) pushed across 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opening game of their doubleheader against visiting Tonopah, taking an 11-5 lead. By the middle of the third inning, the lead was gone. By the end of the game, Beatty was on the wrong end of a 26-13 rout.

Game 2 was not nearly as chaotic, but again the Hornets took a lead on the Muckers. They led 4-2 after the third inning, 7-2 after the fourth and 9-5 after the fifth, but Tonopah erupted for 8 runs in the top of the sixth and went on to a 15-9 win to complete the sweep.

Moises Gonzalez highlighted the 11-run outburst in the opener, coming up with the bases loaded and one out and sending a ball into left field that was misplayed into a home run. Sem Sandoval, Liam Mossey and Oscar Lopez scored ahead of him for a 9-5 Beatty lead.

Alfonso Sandoval belted a 2-run triple and Shawn O’Dell singled in a run during the inning, while Gonzalez and Brayden Lynn each scored twice, for the Hornets, who took advantage of 4 errors, 3 wild pitches and a hit batter during the inning.

It didn’t go well from there, as 3 runs in the second and 4 in the third pulled the Muckers even at 12-12 before they coasted to the win.

But the Hornets rebounded in the second game, taking a 4-2 lead in the third thanks to an RBI triple by Alfonso Sandoval and run-scoring doubles by Ethan Mendoza and Mossey. The Hornets built the lead to 7-2, but again the Muckers came back, and an 8-run sixth settled the matter.

Softball

Virgin Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 0: Riley Price tossed a 1-hitter, striking out 10 without a walk, to pace the Bulldogs on Thursday in Mesquite.

Kalea Whitney had the only hit for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley 17, Valley 0: Ally Rily pitched a 3-inning perfect game, doubled twice, homered and drove in 3 runs as the Trojans routed the Vikings on Monday in Las Vegas.

Ciara Stragand also hit 2 doubles for the Trojans, while Dee Dee Egan and Makayla Cadwell also had 3 hits apiece. Cadwell drove in 3 runs, while Stragand drove in 2. The top four batters in the order combined to go 11 for 11 with 12 runs, 3 doubles, a home run and 9 RBIs.

Pahrump Valley track

Pahrump Valley girls finished 1-2-3 in the shot put and the discus to highlight the Trojans’ efforts in a Friday meet at Durango High School in Las Vegas. Cheyenne and Pinecrest Academy Cadence also competed in the meet.

Senior Kate Daffer won both throws, taking the shot put in 30-9 and the discus in 97-4, both personal bests. Freshman Paris Coleman finished second in the discus (91-0) and third in the shot put (24-8), while Jessica Anderson placed second in the shot put (24-10) and Makani Araujo took third in discus (77-1).

The Trojans also swept the top three spots in the 800, with freshman Emily Lewis winning in 2:46.6, Araujo in second (2:54.1) and Coleman in third (2:59.5). Coleman also won the 400 in a personal best 1:10.6, while Lewis won the 1,600 in 6:08.0, also a personal record.

Freshman Aspen McCormack won the long jump (13-8) and 100 hurdles (19.2) while sharing first place in the high jump (4-6) with teammate Rebecca McElroy and finishing sixth in the 100 (15.0).

Pahrump Valley also won the 4 x 100, with Anderson, Abigail Howard, Sofia Poulis and Mackenzie Alvarez finishing in 1:01.5.

Sophomore Daniel Edghill captured the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-5.75) for the Trojans boys. Freshman Brandon Ondrisko won the 100 (10.9) and teamed with Brenenn Benedict, Triston Church and Chase Otteson to win the 4 x 200 in 1:39.8.

Sophomore Hunter Otteson won the discus with a throw of 99-3, classmate Ivan Crisler crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles in 47.6, and freshman River Cable’s 35-3 won the triple jump. All three marks are personal records.

Beatty track

Junior Darren Stephenson, senior Noel Gutierrez and junior Ana Maria Torres recorded wins and junior Cristel Lopez finished second in two events as the Beatty track and field team competed Saturday in Boulder City.

The Hornets took on their Class 3A hosts as well as Class 4A Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas.

Stephenson won the 3,200 meters in a personal record 13 minutes, 13.0 seconds, while placing sixth in the discus (99 feet, 9 inches), 16th in the long jump (10-5), 18th in the 200 (29.7) and anchoring the second-place 4 x 200-meter relay.

Gutierrez captured the 300 hurdles (44.8), ran seventh in the 200 (24.9) and 13th in the 100 (12.3) while running the third leg of the 4 x 200. Francisco Granados and Adriel Oseguera ran the first two legs of the relay.

Torres won the 3,200 (20:02.0) and placed seventh in the 800 (3:21.1), both personal records, while Lopez took second in the shot put (26-6.25) and the discus (72-4), also both personal bests.

Sophomore Victor Alonso posted two PRs as he finished second in the long jump (18-0) and fourth in the triple jump (35-6), Oseguera placed third in the discus (107-2), fourth in the high jump (5-2) and seventh in the shot put (35-5.5), all PRs, while junior Jovan Oseguera finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:47.5), seventh in the 800 (2:33.1) and 11th in the 400 (1:00.9).

Sophomore Efrain Moreno ran second in the 3,200 (14:12.0) and the 300 hurdles (46.8).

On the girls side, senior Jasmine Wright took fourth in the shot put (23-9.5) and fifth in the discus (63-1); sophomore Montana King placed fourth in the high jump (4-2) and long jump (13-1) and took fifth in the triple jump in a personal-best 24-7.