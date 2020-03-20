56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Sports Roundup: Lee Canyon closes for remainder of season

Staff Report
March 20, 2020 - 9:45 am
 

Closures related to coronavirus are not only affecting indoor spaces, as Lee Canyon announced Tuesday that it was closing for the remainder of the 2019-20 ski season.

Citing “the continuing challenges and unfolding events surrounding the COVID-19 public health crisis,” the ski and snowboard resort, which had previously announced a suspension of operations from March 15-22 pending a review of what further steps to take, was slated to close April 5.

For customers, refunds for pre-purchased lift tickets, rental packages and lessons can be processed via email at info@leecanyonlv.com or by phone at 702-385-2754. Lee Canyon said in a statement that high call volume is anticipated and patience is appreciated.

For employees, the resort said workers will receive normal compensation through March 22.

“Our decision to end the winter season was not made lightly, and it is the right choice given we are in the midst of a nationwide public health crisis,” said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “We all must do what we can to stop the spread. Our focus remains on our employees, guests and the local community staying well so that when the situation improves, we may all have a healthy return to this adventure lifestyle we live for and love.”

Lee Canyon remains hopeful it will reopen for summer recreation activities per to its regular schedule, according to the statement.

Horseshoes canceled

Count the Pahrump Spring Open as another casualty of the public health crisis.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association-sanctioned event was to be the year’s first tournament held in Pahrump. The event’s cancellation was announced by the association’s secretary-treasurer, Mike Norton of Pahrump.

“I know a lot of pitchers will want to play anyway so show up if you want, but I can’t run it as a sanctioned tournament for health concerns,” Norton stated in an email to pitchers.

Norton indicated other states are taking similar actions, with Arizona canceling all tournaments until further notice, including the state championship.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Cyle Havel hit safely in each of the ...
Baseball: Quick end to season hits Pahrump Valley seniors hard
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All high school athletes hope for a special senior year, the culmination of four years of practicing, training and competing ideally leads to some great memories before the next chapter begins.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times The athletic field at Beatty High School and all other hi ...
NIAA issues statewide suspension of spring sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday that NIAA-sanctioned sports for all of its member schools have been suspended effective Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District is restricting all out-of-s ...
School district restricts travel
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School softball team’s trip to the Warm-Up Elite Tournament in St. George, Utah, this weekend is the first sports casualty of the Nye County School District’s ban on out-of-state travel announced Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 virus.