Sports Roundup: Lee Canyon closes for remainder of season

Closures related to coronavirus are not only affecting indoor spaces, as Lee Canyon announced Tuesday that it was closing for the remainder of the 2019-20 ski season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lee Canyon announced this week that will remain closed for the rest of the winter season because of COVID-19 concerns but hopes to reopen for summer activities.

Closures related to coronavirus are not only affecting indoor spaces, as Lee Canyon announced Tuesday that it was closing for the remainder of the 2019-20 ski season.

Citing “the continuing challenges and unfolding events surrounding the COVID-19 public health crisis,” the ski and snowboard resort, which had previously announced a suspension of operations from March 15-22 pending a review of what further steps to take, was slated to close April 5.

For customers, refunds for pre-purchased lift tickets, rental packages and lessons can be processed via email at info@leecanyonlv.com or by phone at 702-385-2754. Lee Canyon said in a statement that high call volume is anticipated and patience is appreciated.

For employees, the resort said workers will receive normal compensation through March 22.

“Our decision to end the winter season was not made lightly, and it is the right choice given we are in the midst of a nationwide public health crisis,” said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “We all must do what we can to stop the spread. Our focus remains on our employees, guests and the local community staying well so that when the situation improves, we may all have a healthy return to this adventure lifestyle we live for and love.”

Lee Canyon remains hopeful it will reopen for summer recreation activities per to its regular schedule, according to the statement.

Horseshoes canceled

Count the Pahrump Spring Open as another casualty of the public health crisis.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association-sanctioned event was to be the year’s first tournament held in Pahrump. The event’s cancellation was announced by the association’s secretary-treasurer, Mike Norton of Pahrump.

“I know a lot of pitchers will want to play anyway so show up if you want, but I can’t run it as a sanctioned tournament for health concerns,” Norton stated in an email to pitchers.

Norton indicated other states are taking similar actions, with Arizona canceling all tournaments until further notice, including the state championship.