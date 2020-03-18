Sports Roundup: No To Abuse golf event returns to Mountain Falls in Pahrump

Nevada Outreach’s No To Abuse Charity Golf Tournament will return to Mountain Falls Golf Course on April 25.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo Sponsors of last year's No To Abuse Charity Golf Tournament were recognized at Mountain Falls Golf Course during the event, which will be held this year April 25.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo Baskets for the raffle are inspected after last year's No To Abuse Charity Golf Tournament in the Grill Room at Mountain Falls Golf Course. This year's event is scheduled for April 25.

Nevada Outreach’s No To Abuse Charity Golf Tournament will return to Mountain Falls Golf Course on April 25.

No To Abuse is a program dedicated to providing assistance and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence. The fundraiser takes on added importance this year, as the money will help reopen the domestic violence shelter that was closed because of a lack of funding.

The cost is $100 per person, and a foursome can enter together for $400. With only 144 spots open, organizers suggest reserving a spot early. Lunch is included in the cost for the golfers, but those who would like to bring someone to lunch after the golf can buy a lunch-only ticket for $25.

Sponsorships are available at a variety of levels. A hole sponsorship includes a sign on a golf hole and listing in tournament sponsorship materials for $100. A birdie sponsorship for $500 adds sponsorship recognition at registration and the luncheon. An eagle sponsorship includes all of the above and a four-person tournament entry. A breakfast sponsorship adds recognition on the buffet table as well as at registration for $1,500.

There is a lunch sponsorship available for $1,500 that will include recognition at each luncheon setting, and there are three contest sponsorships at $500 for hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin.

In addition to sponsorships and tickets to play in the tournament, there will be silent auction baskets, door prizes and artistic tables up for bid.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun stop at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and prizes are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the Nevada Outreach No To Abuse Charity Golf Tournament, contact Kelsey Eisenzimer at keisenzimer@nevadaoutreach.org or call 775-751-1118, ext. 108.

Lee Canyon suspends operations

Lee Canyon announced it is suspending all resort operations through Sunday, March 22, and will reassess their approach for the rest of the season during this time.

The suspension includes all resort operations such as lifts operations, food, beverage, and retail and rental services. This suspension also includes any uphill (hike-to) skiing and snowboarding.

“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of our nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation; however, we continue to believe mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

Given the extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, Lee Canyon has modified its cancellation policies.

Lee Canyon’s customer service team will be in contact with guests to cancel and refund reservations. Heavy call volume is expected over the next several days.