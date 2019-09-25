74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley soccer teams post easy wins

Staff Report
September 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Seniors Kaylee Vega and Kaylee Mendoza and freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored 2 goals apiece as the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win over winless Somerset Sky Pointe on Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Mendoza and Avena-Caraballo each added an assist for the Trojans, who improved to 6-2-3 in their last game before Sunset League play began Tuesday at Valley.

Junior Makayla Gent recorded a goal and 2 assists for Pahrump Valley, while junior Madelyn Souza and sophomore Kiara Ramos each posted an assist. Freshman Madison Lee needed to make only 2 saves to earn the shutout against Sky Pointe (0-8).

Trojans boys soccer

Sophomore Christian Mott exploded for 4 goals and 3 assists, while senior Abraham Alvarez and freshman Gonzalo Gonzalez each tallied a hat trick as Pahrump Valley crushed Adelson 13-0 on Monday in a Sunset League game in Las Vegas.

Junior Vinny DiBlasi, sophomore Christopher Vega and freshman Winston Nunfio each scored for the Trojans, 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Sunset.

Alvarez totaled 2 assists for Pahrump Valley, while Tristan Coleman, Koby Lindberg, DiBlasi, Vega and Christopher Briscoe each recorded 1.

Ulises Salazar did not have a single save as the Trojans blanked the Lions (0-8, 0-5).

Trojans cross country

Senior Grant Odegard ran Buffalo Park’s 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 39.5 seconds to finish 26th Saturday at the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Pahrump Valley coach Erik Odegard said that while many Southern Nevada teams competed elsewhere, the Trojans, Arbor View, Moapa Valley and Liberty traveled to Arizona to run at more than 7,200 feet.

This year’s state championships will be in Northern Nevada, and running at altitude could help the Trojans down the road.

Senior Brandon Ruud finished 57th in 18:32.0, senior Renaldo Flores finished 114th in 20:10.5, junior Edson Roundy ran 138th in 21:17.5, senior Andrew Hope was right behind in 139th at 21:17.8, freshman Vincent Martinez placed 142nd in 21:28.4 and freshman Ulises Sotelo crossed in 21:36.0 for 144th. A total of 165 runners competed in the varsity race.

The Trojans finished 20th out of 25 teams in the event.

The Pahrump Valley girls struggled even more on the high-altitude course, finishing last among 16 schools. Sophomore Arianna Hamilton paced the Trojans, running 25:10.7 to finish 84th. The only other Trojan in the top 100 was senior Nrsringa Breathwaite at 97th in 26:06.9.

Also running for the Trojans were sophomore Hillary Valencia Vidales (26:51.0, 102nd), sophomore Beverly Roundy (27:42.5, 104th), sophomore Larisa Tarasova (28:26.3, 105th), sophomore Stephanie Frias-Esparza (31:48.8, 111th) and senior Shanniah Tripp (31:49.9, 112th).

Sharks football

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football team dropped its second consecutive game Sept. 14, surrendering 2 touchdowns rushing and 2 touchdowns passing in a 32-0 loss to Faith Lutheran at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas.

The Sharks, who lost their opener 35-0 to Bullhead City Firebirds, were led by LJ Bechard’s 47 yards rushing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team w ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez bursts through a hole ...
Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a swe ...
Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.