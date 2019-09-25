Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley soccer teams post easy wins

Seniors Kaylee Vega and Kaylee Mendoza and freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored 2 goals apiece as the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win over winless Somerset Sky Pointe on Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Madelyn Souza looks to advance the ball against two Somerset Sky Pointe opponents Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo registered 2 goals and an assist as Pahrump Valley shut out Somerset Sky Pointe 7-0 on Sept. 18 at Trojan Field in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Sofia Castro battles Somerset Sky Pointe's Taylor Sasso during a Sept. 18 game in Pahrump. The Trojans defeated the Eagles 8-0.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Makayla Gent scored 1 goal and assisted on 2 goals Sept. 18 at the Trojans rolled to a 7-0 win over Somerset Sky Pointe in Pahrump.

Mendoza and Avena-Caraballo each added an assist for the Trojans, who improved to 6-2-3 in their last game before Sunset League play began Tuesday at Valley.

Junior Makayla Gent recorded a goal and 2 assists for Pahrump Valley, while junior Madelyn Souza and sophomore Kiara Ramos each posted an assist. Freshman Madison Lee needed to make only 2 saves to earn the shutout against Sky Pointe (0-8).

Trojans boys soccer

Sophomore Christian Mott exploded for 4 goals and 3 assists, while senior Abraham Alvarez and freshman Gonzalo Gonzalez each tallied a hat trick as Pahrump Valley crushed Adelson 13-0 on Monday in a Sunset League game in Las Vegas.

Junior Vinny DiBlasi, sophomore Christopher Vega and freshman Winston Nunfio each scored for the Trojans, 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Sunset.

Alvarez totaled 2 assists for Pahrump Valley, while Tristan Coleman, Koby Lindberg, DiBlasi, Vega and Christopher Briscoe each recorded 1.

Ulises Salazar did not have a single save as the Trojans blanked the Lions (0-8, 0-5).

Trojans cross country

Senior Grant Odegard ran Buffalo Park’s 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 39.5 seconds to finish 26th Saturday at the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Pahrump Valley coach Erik Odegard said that while many Southern Nevada teams competed elsewhere, the Trojans, Arbor View, Moapa Valley and Liberty traveled to Arizona to run at more than 7,200 feet.

This year’s state championships will be in Northern Nevada, and running at altitude could help the Trojans down the road.

Senior Brandon Ruud finished 57th in 18:32.0, senior Renaldo Flores finished 114th in 20:10.5, junior Edson Roundy ran 138th in 21:17.5, senior Andrew Hope was right behind in 139th at 21:17.8, freshman Vincent Martinez placed 142nd in 21:28.4 and freshman Ulises Sotelo crossed in 21:36.0 for 144th. A total of 165 runners competed in the varsity race.

The Trojans finished 20th out of 25 teams in the event.

The Pahrump Valley girls struggled even more on the high-altitude course, finishing last among 16 schools. Sophomore Arianna Hamilton paced the Trojans, running 25:10.7 to finish 84th. The only other Trojan in the top 100 was senior Nrsringa Breathwaite at 97th in 26:06.9.

Also running for the Trojans were sophomore Hillary Valencia Vidales (26:51.0, 102nd), sophomore Beverly Roundy (27:42.5, 104th), sophomore Larisa Tarasova (28:26.3, 105th), sophomore Stephanie Frias-Esparza (31:48.8, 111th) and senior Shanniah Tripp (31:49.9, 112th).

Sharks football

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football team dropped its second consecutive game Sept. 14, surrendering 2 touchdowns rushing and 2 touchdowns passing in a 32-0 loss to Faith Lutheran at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas.

The Sharks, who lost their opener 35-0 to Bullhead City Firebirds, were led by LJ Bechard’s 47 yards rushing.