Sports

Standings for Nye County spring sports teams

Staff Report
October 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

FOOTBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Wednesday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Cheyenne (6-1) 2 0

Del Sol (3-3) 1 0

Valley (3-4) 1 1

Pahrump Valley (1-5) 0 1

Western (1-5) 0 2

Class 1A Southern League

Pahranagat Valley (6-0) 1 0

Spring Mountain (5-0) 1 0

GV Christian (1-3) 1 1

Beaver Dam (0-4) 0 0

Beatty (1-2) 0 1

Indian Springs (1-3) 0 1

Schedule

Friday

Beaver Dam at Beatty, 7 p.m.

Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Wednesday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Pahrump Valley (10-2-3) 4 0

Valley (5-5-1) 3 1

Western (9-4-1) 3 1

Del Sol (1-4) 0 2

Equipo Academy (0-5) 0 3

Mojave (0-10) 0 3

Schedule

Thursday

Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Monday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Western (10-1-1) 7 0 0

Equipo Academy (7-3-3) 6 1 1

Del Sol (6-4-1) 5 3 1

Pahrump Valley (8-4) 5 4 0

Valley (7-4) 5 4 0

Mojave (4-6) 4 4 0

Somerset-Losee (1-8) 1 8

Adelson (1-12) 0 9 0

Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Monday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Mojave (12-4) 6 0

Pahrump Valley (15-5) 5 1

Western (8-10) 4 2

Somerset-Losee (7-7) 3 3

Del Sol (6-15) 2 4

Valley (1-20) 1 5

Democracy Prep (0-6) 0 6

Class 1A Southern League

Liberty Baptist (7-10) 2 0

Beaver Dam (9-4) 1 0

Pahranagat Valley (10-12) 1 0

Beatty (1-3) 1 1

GV Christian (11-10) 1 1

Word of Life (3-4) 1 1

Indian Springs (0-5) 0 1

Sandy Valley (2-7) 0 3

Schedule

Thursday

Pahrump Valley at Democracy Prep, 6 p.m.

Friday

Beaver Dam at Beatty, 5 p.m.

Monday

Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Beatty at Tonopah, 5 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Mojave, 6 p.m.

— Nevada Preps

THE LATEST
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coach Joe Clayton and the Pahrump Valley High S ...
Football: Del Sol looms as biggest game of year for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every game is a big game when there are only nine games on the schedule, but Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is not using hyperbole when he says tonight’s home game against Del Sol is the biggest game of the year.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Grant Odegard, left, ru ...
Cross Country: Pahrump Valley rounding into postseason form
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Senior Grant Odegard covered Veterans Memorial Park’s 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 57.5 seconds to finish sixth and lead the Pahrump Valley High School boys cross country team to a solid sixth-place finish in the Varsity A small schools race at the Lake Mead Invitational on Saturday in Boulder City.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Tony Margiotta (21) looks for running ro ...
Pahrump Valley football team limps into Sunset League play
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

These days, the first thing you do when you visit a Pahrump Valley High School football practice is count the number of healthy bodies going at full strength.