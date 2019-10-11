Standings for Nye County spring sports teams
FOOTBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Wednesday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Cheyenne (6-1) 2 0
Del Sol (3-3) 1 0
Valley (3-4) 1 1
Pahrump Valley (1-5) 0 1
Western (1-5) 0 2
Class 1A Southern League
Pahranagat Valley (6-0) 1 0
Spring Mountain (5-0) 1 0
GV Christian (1-3) 1 1
Beaver Dam (0-4) 0 0
Beatty (1-2) 0 1
Indian Springs (1-3) 0 1
Schedule
Friday
Beaver Dam at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Wednesday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Pahrump Valley (10-2-3) 4 0
Valley (5-5-1) 3 1
Western (9-4-1) 3 1
Del Sol (1-4) 0 2
Equipo Academy (0-5) 0 3
Mojave (0-10) 0 3
Schedule
Thursday
Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Monday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Western (10-1-1) 7 0 0
Equipo Academy (7-3-3) 6 1 1
Del Sol (6-4-1) 5 3 1
Pahrump Valley (8-4) 5 4 0
Valley (7-4) 5 4 0
Mojave (4-6) 4 4 0
Somerset-Losee (1-8) 1 8
Adelson (1-12) 0 9 0
Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Mojave at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Monday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Mojave (12-4) 6 0
Pahrump Valley (15-5) 5 1
Western (8-10) 4 2
Somerset-Losee (7-7) 3 3
Del Sol (6-15) 2 4
Valley (1-20) 1 5
Democracy Prep (0-6) 0 6
Class 1A Southern League
Liberty Baptist (7-10) 2 0
Beaver Dam (9-4) 1 0
Pahranagat Valley (10-12) 1 0
Beatty (1-3) 1 1
GV Christian (11-10) 1 1
Word of Life (3-4) 1 1
Indian Springs (0-5) 0 1
Sandy Valley (2-7) 0 3
Schedule
Thursday
Pahrump Valley at Democracy Prep, 6 p.m.
Friday
Beaver Dam at Beatty, 5 p.m.
Monday
Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Beatty at Tonopah, 5 p.m.
Pahrump Valley at Mojave, 6 p.m.
— Nevada Preps