The shoes have begun to fly in Pahrump

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Shoes & Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series began in Pahrump. This was the first of four events in the series.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Shoes & Brews series are non-sanctioned, doubles events, meaning the tournament is made of teams with two pitchers on each team. The teams are made up of an A-class player and a B-class player to make sure the teams are relatively even as far as skill level.

The first event took place at the Elks Lodge.

The winning team for the first event was made up of A-class player George Mallory and B-class player Kevin Chael. For coming in first place, each player received ten points for the series scoreboard.

The second-place team was made up of A-class player Randy Salzwimmer and B-class player Christy Russell. For their finish, the teammates will receive five points for the series scoreboard.

The team finishing in third place for the opening event of the Shoes & Brews series was made of A-class member Dennis Anderson and B-class member Jenifer Dubin. For third place, the two players were each awarded two points for the series scoreboard.

Lathan Dilger, president of the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association, would like to thank Doug and Bridget Dubin, as well as the Elks Lodge for the hospitality during the tournament.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the second tournament in the Shoes & Brews series took place. This tournament was held at the Shenanigans Pub in Pahrump.

The first-place team was with A-class player Larry Workman and his partner, B-class player Mike Dedeic. Each player received ten points for their series scoreboard.

The second-place finishers were a team consisting of A-class player Mark Kaczmarek and B-class player Chuck Smith. Each player was awarded five points for their finish.

A-class player Rai Adams and B-class player Steve Witherell finished in a three-way tie for third place, but they were able to take home the third-place prize by winning the playoff matchup. For their finish, each player received two points.

Dilger would like to thank Dillon for keeping the beer and drinks flowing during the tournament.

There will be multiple horseshoe tournaments going on throughout the month of November, including the Mike Norton Memorial Doubles event at Petrack Park this Saturday, Nov. 6. You must be signed up by 10:30 a.m. to participate. The next Shoes & Brews series event will be on Sunday, Nov. 21, at DJ’s Ranch Saloon.

If you have any questions, please contact Lathan Dilger at 775-751-4813 or 435-691-3857.