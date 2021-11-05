73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

The shoes have begun to fly in Pahrump

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2021 - 2:47 am
 
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Shoes & Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series began in Pahrump. This was the first of four events in the series.

The Shoes & Brews series are non-sanctioned, doubles events, meaning the tournament is made of teams with two pitchers on each team. The teams are made up of an A-class player and a B-class player to make sure the teams are relatively even as far as skill level.

The first event took place at the Elks Lodge.

The winning team for the first event was made up of A-class player George Mallory and B-class player Kevin Chael. For coming in first place, each player received ten points for the series scoreboard.

The second-place team was made up of A-class player Randy Salzwimmer and B-class player Christy Russell. For their finish, the teammates will receive five points for the series scoreboard.

The team finishing in third place for the opening event of the Shoes & Brews series was made of A-class member Dennis Anderson and B-class member Jenifer Dubin. For third place, the two players were each awarded two points for the series scoreboard.

Lathan Dilger, president of the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association, would like to thank Doug and Bridget Dubin, as well as the Elks Lodge for the hospitality during the tournament.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the second tournament in the Shoes & Brews series took place. This tournament was held at the Shenanigans Pub in Pahrump.

The first-place team was with A-class player Larry Workman and his partner, B-class player Mike Dedeic. Each player received ten points for their series scoreboard.

The second-place finishers were a team consisting of A-class player Mark Kaczmarek and B-class player Chuck Smith. Each player was awarded five points for their finish.

A-class player Rai Adams and B-class player Steve Witherell finished in a three-way tie for third place, but they were able to take home the third-place prize by winning the playoff matchup. For their finish, each player received two points.

Dilger would like to thank Dillon for keeping the beer and drinks flowing during the tournament.

There will be multiple horseshoe tournaments going on throughout the month of November, including the Mike Norton Memorial Doubles event at Petrack Park this Saturday, Nov. 6. You must be signed up by 10:30 a.m. to participate. The next Shoes & Brews series event will be on Sunday, Nov. 21, at DJ’s Ranch Saloon.

If you have any questions, please contact Lathan Dilger at 775-751-4813 or 435-691-3857.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Getting to know Avery Moore
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She’s the last line of defense between the opposing team and the goal. She wears number one for the Pahrump Valley Trojans. She’s the starting goalkeeper for her varsity soccer team. Her name is Avery Moore.

 
Prosecutor: Ruggs was driving 156 mph before fatal crash
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs made his initial court appearance wearing a neck brace Wednesday morning, a day after his involvement in a crash that killed a woman.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez rolled games of 300, 279 and ...
PVTBC hosts Scotch Doubles at Pahrump Nugget
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowl held a Scotch Doubles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget over the weekend.

Danny Smyth The Vegas Golden Knights ended their losing streak in its last game with the Seattl ...
VGK ends losing streak amid plague of injuries
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights were finally able to end their four-game losing streak last Tuesday, just one game shy of tying their young franchise’s longest losing streak, and they have been on a hot streak ever since.

Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Carson Strong led the way for the Wolf Pack offense in a smashing victory over their in-state rivals, the UNLV Rebels.

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Boise State Bron ...
Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators who attend UNLV basketball games at Thomas &Mack Center will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the field du ...
Raiders stay undefeated under Bisaccia
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders cruised to a victory on Sunday afternoon 33-22 when they hosted the Philadelphia Eagles.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kiara Ramos
Kiara Ramos talks about life on the field
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She wears No. 11 on her varsity soccer team. She’ll be seen wearing a captain’s armband during games and she can be heard giving out instructions on the field. Her name is Kiara Ramos.

UNLV Rebels kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) kicks a field goal during an NCAA football game again ...
UNLV Rebels’ losing streak continued in its recent game
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels extended their season-long losing streak to seven games when they dropped their matchup against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, 27-20.