Track: Pahrump Valley runs at Palo Verde; Beatty at Del Sol

Daniel Edghill cleared 6 feet to win the boys high jump and Aspen McCormack cleared 4-8 to win the girls high jump for the Pahrump Valley High School track and field team Saturday in a meet at Palo Verde High School.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley freshman Triston Church, right, takes the baton from classmate Gunner Cortez during the 4 x 100-meter relay during an April 27 meet at Trojan Field. The pair teamed with Logan Gavenda and Brenenn Benedict to win the event in 49.6 seconds.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Rance Bill of Pahrump Valley High School runs in the 100 meters April 27 at Trojan Field. Moments later, Bill suffered a hip flexor injury and had to leave the meet.

Durango, Faith Lutheran and Adelson also competed in the meet held three weeks before the Class 3A Southern Regional Championships are scheduled for Moapa Valley High School.

Senior Logan Gavenda was the Trojans’ only other individual winner, taking the triple jump in 36-9.50. Freshman Fiver Cable finished second in 34-8, while freshman Johnny Reddick was fourth in 30-4.

Gavenda also finished fourth in the high jump (5-8), while Edghill took sixth in the 100 (11.88)and fourth in the long jump (17-9). Spencer Van Wormer’s 2:29.7 was good for fifth in the 800, while sophomore Makoa Batongbacal ran fourth in the 3,200 in 13:22.9.

Sophomore Nathan Schaaf finished second in the 3,200 meters (12:23.7) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:29.90) for the Trojans, with Bodhi Ledford taking fifth in the discus (99-4) and sixth in the shot put (34-5.5).

Hunter Otteson, Ledford, Jackson Swan and Justin Jordan teamed to finish second in the 4 x 100 (56.4), while Ty Hanks, Elijah Begin, Alex Rieger and Antonio Salas ran third in 57.9. Brennen Benedict, Brandon Ondrisko, Triston Church and Reymundo Cortez placed third in the 4 x 200 in 1:42.7.

On the girls side, junior Makani Araujo ran second in the 3,200 (15:07.6) and placed third in the discus (83-0), freshman Paris Coleman was second in the discus (90-8) and third in the shot put (25-3), and senior Jessica Anderson placed second in the shot put (25-3.50) and anchored the second-place 4 x 100 team of Sarah Holmes, Abigail Howard and Coleman that finished in 59.2.

Beatty track and field

A week earlier, the Hornets competed with Del Sol, Green Valley and SLAM Nevada in a meet hosted by the Dragons, with senior Noel Gutierrez and sophomore Montana King turning in sterling performances.

King was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (19.46) and in the long jump (13-0) and finished third in the 100 meters (14.74) while teaming with Mia Hernandez, Cristel Lopez and Aphrodite Salazar to win the 4 x 100 in 1:06.40. Hernandez was fifth in the 1,600 (8:21.22); Lopez also took second in the discus (65-11) and third in the shot put (24-5); and Salazar was sixth in the 1,600 (9:00.24) and third in the 300 hurdles (1:18.35).

Senior Jasmine Wright’s shot put heave of 24-10 was good for second.

Gutierrez won the 300 hurdles (45.89), placed fifth in the 100 (12.48) and led off the winning 4 x 100 relay (49.10) and second-place 4 x 200 (1:45.33). Victory Alonso, Darren Stephenson and Adriel Oseguera also ran the 4 x 100, while Francisco Granados, Effrain Moreno and Allan Mendoza handled the 4 x 200.

Oseguera finished third in the shot (32-7) and discus (86-5), with Angel Alonso fourth in the discus (81-7) and fifth in the shot (30-10) and Darren Stephenson fourth in the shot (30-11) and sixth in the discus (77-0).