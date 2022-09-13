Trojan volleyball finding their stride heading into league play

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team has won four of their last five matchups, including a 3-0 sweep over the Somerset Losee Lions on Monday nigh

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team has won four of their last five matchups, including a 3-0 sweep over the Somerset Losee Lions on Monday night.

The Trojans started this winning stretch with a 3-0 win over Sunrise Mountain on Aug. 31. Since then, they are 3-1 with their lone loss coming in a non-league matchup against Virgin Valley last week.

They have not dropped a set in any of their four wins this season, winning by a combined 12-0.

In Pahrump’s win over Losee, the Trojans won their sets 25-20, 25-11 and 25-16.

Junior defensive specialist Catalina Sandoval led the Trojans with four aces out of her eight serve attempts and finished with six digs in the game.

Senior Peyton Odegard and juniors Alena Veloz and Taylor Brown all tied with three aces in the Trojans’ win over the Lions.

In addition to her aces, Odegard also had eight kills and six blocked shots.

Pahrump Valley’s 16 aces against Somerset Losee marks the most in a single game for the Trojans this season.

Following Monday’s win, the Trojans’ record is now 4-6 overall and 2-1 in league play.

The Trojans will take the court again on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Moapa Valley to face the Pirates.

Last season, Moapa Valley won both matches, including a playoff matchup that sent the Trojans home in the second round. They’ll be looking to get some revenge and take the only scheduled meeting between the two schools.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.