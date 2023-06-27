Trojans baseball win awards at all levels for season performances

Following an incredible 28-8 season and the first ever state title for the PVHS baseball team, the Trojans wrapped up their magical season with a team awards ceremony on Thursday, June 1.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans defeated the South Tahoe Vikings 3-0 on Saturday, May 20 to capture the 2023 Nevada 3A state baseball championship.

Several Trojans were among the state leaders in many key offensive and pitching statistical categories and were named to NIAA 3A conference, regional, and state teams.

Senior Kyle McDaniel led the way following a remarkable season that saw him produce a .554 batting average (second in Nevada 3A) and 58 runs batted in, which was the second most in all of Nevada. His 1.018 slugging percentage was the fourth best in the state.

On the mound, McDaniel led the Trojans with an 8-2 record and finished second in Nevada with 109 strikeouts. He was named All-State Co-MVP, Academic All-State, 3A Southern Region MVP and received the Trojans team Cy Young and MVP awards.

Senior James Metscher led all Nevada players with 59 runs scored, led Nevada 3A in stolen bases (28); had a .475 batting average and was third in Nevada 3A with a .634 on-base percentage.

Metscher was also named first team All-State, academic All-State, first team 3A Southern All-Region, and Trojans offensive player of the year.

Head Coach Roy Uyeno was named the 3A Southern Region Coach of the Year. In two years as Trojans coach, Uyeno has a combined record of 49-18.

Senior Scott Hirschi was named first team All-Conference and second team All-Region. At the plate, Hirschi had a .340 average and 41 RBIs (10th in the state). On the mound Hirschi had a 4-1 record and he was named as the Trojans Most Improved Player.

Dustin Lopez, the Trojans senior catcher, was named first team All-Conference and second team All Southern-Region. Lopez finished the season with a .370 average and 40 RBIs (12th in the state). He led the team with three home runs and was named the Trojans Defensive Player of the Year.

Trojan senior Fidel Betancourt was honored as a first team All-Conference and second team All Southern-Region for his play at third base. Betancourt was also a key performer on the Trojans pitching staff, winning games in both the regional and state tournaments.

Senior Matt Arrey was named second team All-Conference for his play at first base with a .375 avg. Arrey came up huge for the Trojans in the title game, tossing a three-hit shutout leading the Trojans to the 3-0 championship win. Matt was named as the Trojans Coach’s Award winner.

Sophomore Aidyn Cratty was named to the second team All-Conference as a utility player who played several positions for the Trojans throughout the season. He had 17 hits and scored 21 runs this season.

Andrew Zurn, the sophomore designated hitter, received an Honorable Mention for the All-Conference with a .372 average then hit .461 during the state tournament.

Freshman Kayne Horibe came in with an Honorable Mention as well. He played the majority of the season, with a home run at his first at-bat and then was on the injured list after having shoulder surgery.

The PVHS Trojans Junior Varsity (11-5) team led by Head Coach Lou Banuelos also received team and individual awards. The JV awards presented were as follows:

Most Dedicated: Dominick Wilson, Most Improved: Dusty Mundrick, Coach’s Award: Jack Walker; Jaden Diaz, Cy Young Award: Joe Leftwich, Top Defensive Player: Dominic Chiancone, Top Offensive Player: Logan Donnelly, Team MVP: Vinny Whitney.