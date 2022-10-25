Trojans cruise 50-0 over Knights on senior night

Pahrump football seniors shine in their final season game of their high school careers.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Junior running back Austin Sandoval carries the ball in the Trojans' 50-0 win over the Mater Academy Knights on Friday, Oct. 21.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans defeated the Mater Academy Knights 50-0 on senior night. Fourteen seniors were celebrated before the game with their family members.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times The seniors of Pahrump Valley's cheer team were celebrated at halftime of the football game on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Pahrump Valley football team ended their season on a high note with a 50-0 thrashing of the Mater Academy Knights on Friday evening.

Before the game, Pahrump Valley held a ceremony for all of the seniors on the team. The Trojans had 14 seniors in total on the team.

This was the biggest win margin of the season for the Trojans and it was also their second shutout of the season for the defense.

“They played really well,” Pahrump Valley head coach Thom Walker said of the team’s performance. “It was the first time we’ve been at full strength since we played Boulder, so it was nice to have everybody back and everybody healthy. They played outstanding.”

Seniors Scott Oscarson and Cole Venturo led the Pahrump Valley offense.

Oscarson finished his final game with a perfect 5-for-5 passing day, throwing for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Venturo was back in action for the first time in three weeks. He led all Trojan running backs with five attempts for 87 yards. He also ran for a touchdown.

Venturo played a good game on defense as well, finishing with three tackles and getting one of the Trojans’ three interceptions.

Fellow senior running back Jose Mendoza-Lara was the top receiver for Pahrump Valley, catching three passes for 58 yards, including a 37-yard reception.

On the defensive side of the ball, seniors Aiden McClard and Antonio Salas co-led the team in tackles with five apiece.

Despite finishing with a win, the Trojans were eliminated from postseason contention after dropping their game against Eldorado.

This will bring an end to Walker’s first season at the helm of the Trojans football program. He completed his first year with a 4-5 record overall and a 1-3 league record.

“Our offense, it will continue to grow,” Walker said regarding building blocks going forward. “Just having our base offense and the kids learning it, the returners will have a much better grasp of it.”

Walker would like to thank the community for being awesome and giving their support throughout the season. He would also like to add that they graduating players are going to be missed.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.