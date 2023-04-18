59°F
Sports

Trojans end losing streak to Boulder City, tie for league lead

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
April 18, 2023 - 2:30 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior pitcher Scott Hirschi (1) pitched a 5-inning complete game on Monday afternoon in a 14-4 win by the Trojans over the SLAM Nevada Bulls.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team has ended their losing streak to the Boulder City Eagles after their 7-1 win in Boulder City on Saturday morning.

Pahrump (17-6) ended their 7-game losing streak to Boulder City dating back to the 2018-19 seasons. The Trojans’ last win before Saturday was in the 2018 state tournament when Pahrump knocked Boulder City out of the playoffs with a 9-5 victory.

Senior Kyle McDaniel got the start on the mound for the Trojans against the Eagles.

McDaniel pitched a 7-inning complete game. He gave up just one run on four hits while striking out 12 batters. This was McDaniel’s team-leading fifth win of the season and his fourth complete game in a row. He is now 5-1 on the season in his nine appearances.

The Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Their first three runs came via a walk, a hit by pitch, then a catcher interference. Pahrump Valley’s first run via a hit came on a fly ball to right field by senior Dustin Lopez.

Lopez went 2-for-3 with two singles, two RBIs and a walk.

The Trojans would add two more runs in the fourth inning and a run in the top of the seventh inning to take home the win. They’ll face the Eagles once more this season in a home game to end the regular season.

On Monday afternoon, the Trojans went to Las Vegas for some revenge.

They traveled to SLAM Nevada to face the Bulls in a rematch of their game earlier this season when the Bulls defeated Pahrump Valley at home 11-5.

The ball went to Scott Hirschi on Monday for the start.

He pitched five innings, giving up four runs on four hits. Hirschi went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run batted in.

In the first game between the two teams, the Bulls scored four runs in the top of the first inning. This game went another route.

Hirschi didn’t give up the first run to SLAM until the bottom of the third inning.

The Trojans jumped out to a 10-0 lead by the end of their half of the third inning.

McDaniel had a very impressive day at the plate. He went a perfect 4-for-4, hitting a double and driving in four runs.

Pahrump would go on to get a 14-4 victory over the Bulls and move into a first-place tie in the Mountain League standings with Boulder City.

Both teams hold a 5-1 league record with four league games remaining in the season.

The Trojans will be back in action on Thursday, April 20 when they host the Pioneers of Canyon Springs. Pahrump Valley won the first matchup between the two teams 24-1 earlier this month.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

