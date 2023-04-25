Trojans extend winning streak, look for strong close to season

The Pahrump Valley baseball team is on the verge of having a double-digit winning streak following their 15-0 thrashing of the Canyon Springs Pioneers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fidel Betancourt (23) hit a 3-run home run as part of a 2-for-3, 4 RBI day for the Trojans in their 15-0 win over the Canyon Springs Pioneers on Thursday, April 20.

The Trojans (18-6) extended their current win streak to nine games – their highest of the season – following Thursday’s home victory. Pahrump Valley has now won 15 of their last 16 games dating back to March 17.

Their only loss during that time was a home game against SLAM Nevada by a score of 11-5. Their current win streak includes a win in the rematch between the two schools by a score of 14-4 last week.

Junior Justin Ybarra got the start on the mound for Pahrump in Thursday’s game against the Pioneers.

He pitched a 3-inning shutout of no-hit baseball. Ybarra struck out six batters and walked one in the three innings.

The Trojans got off to a relatively slow start, scoring just one run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Scott Hirschi to bring in James Metscher.

Following the slow start, the Trojans’ bats exploded.

Pahrump Valley brought seven runs around to score in the bottom of the second and third innings.

Senior Fidel Betancourt led the Trojans with four runs batted in including a 3-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to end the game.

He went 2-for-3 on the day with the home run and a single.

Hirschi and Dustin Lopez each drove in three runs for Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley will be busy this week. As I’m writing this, the Trojans are preparing to host the Clark Chargers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans won the first meeting between the two schools 7-2.

Following Tuesday’s game, Pahrump will host the Needles Mustangs on Wednesday afternoon in a rematch from earlier this season. The Trojans won the first game by a score of 8-3. This is the last non-league game for Pahrump this season.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.