Trojans Football Game Night

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School football team on the sideline at Mesquite's Evan Wilson Stadium before the game against Virgin Valley.

■ Who: Pahrump Valley (1-2) vs. Boulder City (1-1).

■ When/where: 7 p.m. today, Sept. 13, Trojan Field, Pahrump.

■ Series history: Boulder City leads 25-7.

■ Next week: Pahrump Valley vs. Coronado in Henderson, 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

■ Outlook: Pahrump Valley vs. Boulder City. Not much else needs to be said, and while the overall record in the series overwhelmingly favors the Eagles, times are changing, and the Trojans have won three of the past four meetings. It’s homecoming in Pahrump, so the usual intensity might be a bit heightened. And extra intensity will come in handy against the Eagles, who lost to Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 and defeated Cheyenne 12-7 before a week off last week. Boulder City has passed for 405 yards and rushed for 216, with quarterbacks Parker Reynolds and Dakota Christian sharing the workload. Devon Walker is the top running back with 151 yards on 29 carries. “They do a good job, play-action pass, keep you on your toes,” Trojans coach Joe Clayton said. “They kind of do a 50-50 run-pass, so defensively we’ll have our hands full.” In fact, the Eagles have run 48 times and passed 44 times, so he wasn’t kidding. Juniors Trey Davis and Scott Bahde each are averaging more than 20 yards per catch.

■ Did you know?: The Trojans have played the Eagles more times (32) than all but two opponents. Virgin Valley has played Pahrump Valley 50 times, while Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley have met 44 times.

■ Coach Clayton says: “It’s Boulder. Huge rival. We hate losing to Boulder City. It’s our homecoming game, so we’ll be jazzed and ready to go.”