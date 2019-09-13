65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans Football Game Night

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Who: Pahrump Valley (1-2) vs. Boulder City (1-1).

When/where: 7 p.m. today, Sept. 13, Trojan Field, Pahrump.

Series history: Boulder City leads 25-7.

Next week: Pahrump Valley vs. Coronado in Henderson, 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

Outlook: Pahrump Valley vs. Boulder City. Not much else needs to be said, and while the overall record in the series overwhelmingly favors the Eagles, times are changing, and the Trojans have won three of the past four meetings. It’s homecoming in Pahrump, so the usual intensity might be a bit heightened. And extra intensity will come in handy against the Eagles, who lost to Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 and defeated Cheyenne 12-7 before a week off last week. Boulder City has passed for 405 yards and rushed for 216, with quarterbacks Parker Reynolds and Dakota Christian sharing the workload. Devon Walker is the top running back with 151 yards on 29 carries. “They do a good job, play-action pass, keep you on your toes,” Trojans coach Joe Clayton said. “They kind of do a 50-50 run-pass, so defensively we’ll have our hands full.” In fact, the Eagles have run 48 times and passed 44 times, so he wasn’t kidding. Juniors Trey Davis and Scott Bahde each are averaging more than 20 yards per catch.

Did you know?: The Trojans have played the Eagles more times (32) than all but two opponents. Virgin Valley has played Pahrump Valley 50 times, while Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley have met 44 times.

Coach Clayton says: “It’s Boulder. Huge rival. We hate losing to Boulder City. It’s our homecoming game, so we’ll be jazzed and ready to go.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Kaylee Mendoza scored the only goal for Pahrump ...
Pahrump Valley sports roundup: Girls soccer ties, volleyball cruises
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For all the success the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team has had in recent years, coach Julie Carrington thinks they might have had a little more if the games ended earlier.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Dede Salazar lines up a kill attempt during Tuesday' ...
Volleyball: Hornets’ effort leaves Sullivan frustrated
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

During Tuesday’s volleyball match at Beatty High School, one team looked as if it had played about 15 matches while the other looked as if it was starting the season.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Christian Mott scores th ...
Boys Soccer: Mott’s hat trick powers Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Doral Academy is a newcomer to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, not yet ready for full membership but apparently destined to eventually be a Class 3A school.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Dylan Wright prepares to throw a pass t ...
Football: Pahrump Valley gets first win of season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

When Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton said he was going to utilize a running-back-by-committee approach, he was not kidding.

Photo courtesy Cameron McRae/Nye County Schools The crash occurred late Thursday night along Ne ...
Pahrump’s team bus in a crash
By David Jacobs and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least four students were transported to area hospitals following a crash along northbound Nevada Highway 160, on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

Special to Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Round Mountain High School football players take the ...
Round Mountain cancels football season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Football season has been a mixed bag for Nye County high schools.

Nye County Sports Roundup
Nye County Sports Roundup
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Boys Soccer: Senior Abraham Alvarez, sophomore Christopher Vega and freshman Bryan Martinez each recorded hat tricks Tuesday as Pahrump Valley overwhelmed Somerset Academy-Losee 16-0 in the Sunset League opener for both schools.