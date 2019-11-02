42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans’ football season ended abruptly by Pirates

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2019 - 11:47 pm
 

The Pahrump Valley High School football team’s season ended abruptly Friday night, as Moapa Valley turned three first-half turnovers into touchdowns and cruised to a 35-0 victory in the first round of the Class 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Pirates senior Hayden Redd rushed 12 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns and returned a fumble 57 yards for another score for the Pirates, who racked up 305 yards of offense to the Trojans’ 140. Nine players carried the ball at least once for Moapa Valley (7-4).

A fumbled exchange between Pahrump Valley quarterback Roman Roberts and running back Dylan Wright led to the Pirates’ second score, and an interception returned by Moapa Valley senior Nathan Dalley to the Trojans’ 21 set up the final Pirates touchdown, a 26-yard pass from senior Kashten Frei to junior Chris Hoy with 1:16 left to go in the second quarter.

With the Pirates up by 35 points, the entire second half was played under a running clock.

Junior Tony Margiotta rushed 12 times for 54 yards for the Trojans (4-6), while senior Kody Peugh gained 45 yards on 5 carries.

For complete details, see Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayt ...
Winningest Pahrump Valley football coach leads team into playoffs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

When the Pahrump Valley High School football team takes the field tonight in the first round of the Class 3A South playoffs, the Trojans will be playing for the winningest coach in school history.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Noel Gutierrez finds running room ...
Sports Roundup: Beatty football holds off Indian Springs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Noel Gutierrez rushed for more than 100 yards and Brayden Lynn threw two touchdown passes as the Beatty High School football team defeated Indian Springs 40-32 on Oct. 24 in Indian Springs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Marvin Caperton of Pahrump at the Huntsman World Senior Gam ...
Pahrump resident Caperton wins 3 medals at Huntsman Games
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that looking for satisfaction from officials works out, but Marvin Caperton found sometimes the people in charge do the right thing.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Offensive linemen Caleb Sproul (72), Anthony Pe ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Line play sealed Vikings’ fate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s impossible to say enough about how dominant the Pahrump Valley line was against Valley on Thursday night. The Vikings had a couple of dangerous weapons, and, if quarterback Jarrett Zibert had a bit of time, there’s no telling how many yards he would have racked up.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Kody Peugh led the Trojan ...
Pahrump Valley runs wild over Valley, locks up playoff spot
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sure, Kody Peugh rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tony Margiotta added 96 rushing yards and 2 scores, and Neil Redmond raced 42 yards for his first touchdown of the season, but the stars Thursday night were the big boys up front.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard and golf coach Bob Hopk ...
Golf: Nygaard, Trojans take 2nd at 3A state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard was locked in a tight struggle with rival Carolyn Lemon of Western for second place at the Class 3A State Tournament, moving ahead by one stroke after a birdie on the par-5 16th hole at Boulder Creek Golf Club.