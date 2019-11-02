Trojans’ football season ended abruptly by Pirates

The Pahrump Valley High School football team’s season ended abruptly Friday night, as Moapa Valley turned three first-half turnovers into touchdowns and cruised to a 35-0 victory in the first round of the Class 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Moapa Valley players, cheerleaders and fans sing the school song after the Pirates' 35-0 win over Pahrump Valley in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs Friday night at Trojan Field in Pahrump.

Pirates senior Hayden Redd rushed 12 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns and returned a fumble 57 yards for another score for the Pirates, who racked up 305 yards of offense to the Trojans’ 140. Nine players carried the ball at least once for Moapa Valley (7-4).

A fumbled exchange between Pahrump Valley quarterback Roman Roberts and running back Dylan Wright led to the Pirates’ second score, and an interception returned by Moapa Valley senior Nathan Dalley to the Trojans’ 21 set up the final Pirates touchdown, a 26-yard pass from senior Kashten Frei to junior Chris Hoy with 1:16 left to go in the second quarter.

With the Pirates up by 35 points, the entire second half was played under a running clock.

Junior Tony Margiotta rushed 12 times for 54 yards for the Trojans (4-6), while senior Kody Peugh gained 45 yards on 5 carries.

