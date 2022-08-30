94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans get massive win to open the season

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans got their first win of the season ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans got their first win of the season in a 50-8 thrashing of the Western Warriors. The Trojans head to Mesquite to take on the Virgin Valley Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team got their season started on the right foot with a massive 50-8 win over the Western Warriors.

The 42-point win is the third largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years. The only other two wins by larger margins were a 66-0 win against Western in the 2018 season and a 55-0 win against Pinecrest Cadence during the 2021 season.

This win was also the first opening week win for Pahrump Valley since their 38-10 victory over the Eldorado Sundevils to start the 2016 season.

As expected, Scott Oscarson got the start at quarterback for the Trojans. This is his first season being named starter at the beginning of the season.

Last year, he took over the starting job from Gunner Cortez during the game against Boulder City, when Oscarson nearly led the Trojans to a comeback victory.

In Friday’s game, Oscarson finished completing five of his 10 pass attempts for 106 yards.

The Trojans got a lot of help in the run game and on defense.

Senior running back Cole Venturo had a combined 159 yards receiving and rushing. He finished the day with five carries for 82 yards and had 77 receiving yards with only two catches.

The Pahrump Valley defense was able to force three turnovers by the Warriors offense and the Trojans were able to get two safeties against the Western offense in the first quarter.

The Trojans held a 30-8 lead at halftime. Pahrump Valley held the Warriors scoreless in the second half while they cruised to victory.

Pahrump Valley will have a tough task this week when they travel to Mesquite to play the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

The Trojans’ last victory against the Bulldogs came in a 39-33 overtime win during the 2005 regular season.

Virgin Valley is currently 2-0 on the season, with wins over Eldorado and Chaparral.

Former Pahrump Valley QB Cortez is now the leading man for the Bulldogs. He has thrown for 442 yards and five touchdowns in two games this season.

Senior running back Isaiah Frieling is leading the Bulldogs with 256 yards and two touchdowns. He has crossed the 100-yard mark in both games this season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trojans boys soccer lose close games with Pirates, Bulldogs
Trojans boys soccer lose close games with Pirates, Bulldogs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since their 2017 season. They are looking to improve after finishing last year with an overall record of 5-8-1 and going 3-6-1 in league play.

Randy G Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Gordon Sim and his wife Cindy are newcomers to ...
Barbier takes second bowling event of the month
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Larry Barbier won his second bowling tournament in the month of August after winning the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event this past weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their ...
Dunn takes NSHPA tournament in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Hot August Nights tournament in Pahrump over the weekend.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley varsity football team successfully bid on ...
Trojans raise record $28k for football program
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The funds will go toward some much-needed equipment, including the much-sought-after helmets that are currently in very short supply.