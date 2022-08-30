Trojans get massive win to open the season

The 42-point win at Western is the third-largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team got their season started on the right foot with a massive 50-8 win over the Western Warriors.

The 42-point win is the third largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years. The only other two wins by larger margins were a 66-0 win against Western in the 2018 season and a 55-0 win against Pinecrest Cadence during the 2021 season.

This win was also the first opening week win for Pahrump Valley since their 38-10 victory over the Eldorado Sundevils to start the 2016 season.

As expected, Scott Oscarson got the start at quarterback for the Trojans. This is his first season being named starter at the beginning of the season.

Last year, he took over the starting job from Gunner Cortez during the game against Boulder City, when Oscarson nearly led the Trojans to a comeback victory.

In Friday’s game, Oscarson finished completing five of his 10 pass attempts for 106 yards.

The Trojans got a lot of help in the run game and on defense.

Senior running back Cole Venturo had a combined 159 yards receiving and rushing. He finished the day with five carries for 82 yards and had 77 receiving yards with only two catches.

The Pahrump Valley defense was able to force three turnovers by the Warriors offense and the Trojans were able to get two safeties against the Western offense in the first quarter.

The Trojans held a 30-8 lead at halftime. Pahrump Valley held the Warriors scoreless in the second half while they cruised to victory.

Pahrump Valley will have a tough task this week when they travel to Mesquite to play the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

The Trojans’ last victory against the Bulldogs came in a 39-33 overtime win during the 2005 regular season.

Virgin Valley is currently 2-0 on the season, with wins over Eldorado and Chaparral.

Former Pahrump Valley QB Cortez is now the leading man for the Bulldogs. He has thrown for 442 yards and five touchdowns in two games this season.

Senior running back Isaiah Frieling is leading the Bulldogs with 256 yards and two touchdowns. He has crossed the 100-yard mark in both games this season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

