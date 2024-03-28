66°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Trojans home run isn’t enough for win

Catelina Sandoval (2) pitches the ball at a home game against Democracy Prep on March 4, 2024. ...
Catelina Sandoval (2) pitches the ball at a home game against Democracy Prep on March 4, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)
Taylor Brown (13) gets in position in the outfield on the home field in a game against Moapa Va ...
Taylor Brown (13) gets in position in the outfield on the home field in a game against Moapa Valley on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)
Evalenne Armendariz (8) is about to pitch the ball to a Moapa Valley Pirate batter on Friday, M ...
Evalenne Armendariz (8) is about to pitch the ball to a Moapa Valley Pirate batter on Friday, March 8. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Taylor Brown (13) in the outfield at Pahrump Valley High School playing against Moapa Valley on ...
SOFTBALL: Trojans top Moapa, fall to Needles
pvt default image
Muckers baseball off to 1-3 start this season
pvt default image
Muckers start softball season 1-3
A calf is being caught by a man on horseback at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo a ...
RODEO 2024: Here are the winners
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
March 28, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

A home run from Madison Rodriguez (6) wasn’t enough for the Pahrump Valley softball team to beat the Sports Leadership & Management (SLAM) Bulls in a conference game on Wednesday.

The Trojans traveled to Henderson to play against one of the top-ranked teams in the 3A class, SLAM, who remains undefeated in the league standings. The Trojans were strong in the first inning but fell off by the second inning.

In the first inning Rodriguez opened the match with a home run that may have come early for the Trojans as they were only able to score one run off it. The Trojans started to add two runners in scoring position before Taylor Brown (13) got up to bat. Evalenne Armendariz (8) was eager and stole home plate before Armendariz could hit her single. After Brown’s steal, Jazmin Gomez (19) saw her opportunity and stole home base before the team had their third out.

The Bulls got two intentional walks at the bottom of the first inning and after a double, SLAM scored their first run. The next batter hit a single and the runners in scoring position got a run. A Bull stole home plate to close the gap and tie at 3.

A fly ball got the Bulls ahead of the Trojans and they loaded the bases with another walk. SLAM closed out the first inning with a walk that resulted in a run to take a two-run lead over the Trojans.

At the top of the second inning, Autumn Colon (10) began to close the gap after Val Mota (4) hit a ground ball and Pahrump Valley scored, bringing the score to 5-4.

SLAM took advantage of this moment and the Trojans pitched walks to load their bases. The third walk in the inning gave the Bulls a free run while keeping the bases loaded. A single and a double got the Bulls three more runs, bringing the score to 9-4.

The Trojans lost their momentum, as they would not score for three innings. The Bulls kept earning walks, which loaded up the bases for a batter to score after getting a hit. SLAM would add four more runs the rest of the game and ended the match 13-6 in the seventh inning after the Trojans only scored a single run.

This is the first league loss for the Trojans, which pushes them down the rankings as Boulder City has three wins and no losses. This is the Bulls’ first league game, that allows the Bulls to switch places with Pahrump Valley in the standings. Most teams in the league standings have only played one game.

The Trojans, who are now 4-3 overall, will play The Meadows School on April 2 at 3:30 p.m. The Meadows School is 3-9 overall and lost to Boulder City in a conference game to put them near the bottom of the standings. Pahrump Valley played a similar opponent, Mater Academy East Las Vegas, winning 25-3 this season, while the Meadows Mustangs lost 14-4 to MAELV.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Brown (13) in the outfield at Pahrump Valley High School playing against Moapa Valley on ...
SOFTBALL: Trojans top Moapa, fall to Needles
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans softball team suffered their first loss this season against a school from a neighboring state on Monday, but it also added a win in a weekend game against Moapa Valley (2-1) at home.

pvt default image
Muckers baseball off to 1-3 start this season
By Jimmy Romo Tonopah Times Bonanza

By the end of the weekend, the Tonopah Muckers had played four games, where they scored over 17 runs.

pvt default image
Muckers start softball season 1-3
By Jimmy Romo Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tonopah softball started their season over the weekend with four games on Friday and Saturday.

A calf is being caught by a man on horseback at the Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo a ...
RODEO 2024: Here are the winners
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State High School Rodeo was in Pahrump last weekend where junior and senior high school students from around the state came to compete after their winter break.

pvt default image
Trojans girls basketball moves on to the quarterfinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After Avery Moore stole a pass from the Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) girls basketball team she passed the ball to Paris Coleman who ran up and scored the team’s fourth two-pointer in less than two minutes.

Pastor opens boxing gym for Pahrump youth
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pastor Ruben Bajo, of Full Armor of God Ministries in Pahrump told the Pahrump Valley Times that decades ago the sport of boxing saved his life and kept him off the streets of Los Angeles.

Alejandro Lozano (0) with the Pahrump Valley Trojans dribbling towards the Chaparral Cowboys in ...
Trojans struggle in nail-biting 4th quarter against Chaparral
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

It was all up to No. 14 Daxton Palmisano from the Pahrump Valley boys basketball team with less than 10 seconds on the clock to score a three-pointer to get the Trojans into overtime in a hard-fought game on Wednesday.

pvt default image
Trojans boys basketball on 3-game winning streak
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Three wins in one week from the Pahrump Valley boys basketball team last week after they won at home against the Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a tight match that ended 59-57.