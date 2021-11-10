77°F
Sports

Trojans take home regional championship

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freshman keeper Avery Moore dives to make a save durin ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freshman keeper Avery Moore dives to make a save during Pahrump Valley's 4-0 loss to Bishop Gorman on Monday at Trojan Field.
Danny Smyth/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans only have four more games remainin ...
Danny Smyth/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans only have four more games remaining on their regular season schedule that wraps up on Oct. 28.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans defeated the Boulder City Eagles 2-1 in overtime to clinch the Southern Nevada girls soccer regional championship on Saturday.

The Trojans finished off the regular season with a 14-game winning streak, including seven consecutive shutouts. They finished as the #1 overall seed for the 3A division.

On their way to clinching the regional championship, the Trojans needed to win three games in a five-day span.

“Well earned,” Pahrump Valley head coach Julie Carrington said of the team winning the regional championship. “Definitely fabulous. Couldn’t have wanted anything else. It was pretty great.”

Their first opponent, who they defeated by a combined score of 17-0 in the regular season, was the Equipo Academy Yeti. Pahrump picked up right where they left off from the regular season and was able to defeat Equipo Academy in the first round by a score of 8-0.

The offense was led by two-time Nevada player of the week Adryanna Avena. She finished the game against Equipo with three goals and three assists. Courtney Van House also had a hat trick of her own with three goals, including the eighth and final goal to end the game. Grace Miller scored the other two goals and senior captain Kiara Ramos added two assists for the Trojans.

With their win against Equipo Academy, the Trojans advanced to the regional semifinals to take on the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. These teams played each other during the regular season and Pahrump came out with a 2-1 win.

This playoff game was very different from the first-round game. This was much more of a defensive battle between the two teams and much less of an offensive fireworks show.

The game remained scoreless until the final minutes of the first half when the Pahrump Valley Trojans were awarded a penalty kick. Avena took the kick and drilled a shot past the Bulldogs’ goalie to take a 1-0 lead going to halftime.

The first 25 minutes of the second half was much like the defensive battle of the first half until Miller opened up the scoring with a goal off a rebound from her own shot to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. Avena would tack on two more goals in the final five minutes of the game to give the Trojans a 4-0 victory, sending them to the regional championship game and sealing a spot in the state tournament.

The regional championship game was a matchup between the Pahrump Valley Trojans and their rivals, the Boulder City Eagles. These teams played against each other twice in the regular season with Pahrump winning both games by a combined score of 8-0.

This game, however, was completely different from the others. The Trojans were tested more in this game than they had been in the entire season outside of their game against Faith Lutheran.

This game was much like the Virgin Valley game. It was very physical. It was a defensive battle. Neither team wanted to give an inch when the other team had the ball.

“I don’t feel my girls body up enough 90% of the time,” Carrington said of the physical play. “I’m always telling them to body up, so I don’t see it on mine. It makes it a good game. That’s what we train them to fight for.”

The game remained scoreless for the first half. In the second half, Boulder City was able to take the lead on a shot that went just over the outstretched arms of Pahrump’s goalie, Avery Moore.

The Trojans were fighting tooth and nail to get on the board, but the Eagles defense wasn’t budging. Things changed, however, with under ten minutes to play. Following an injury to an Eagles player, which killed a lot of the game clock, the Trojans needed to make every second count.

Adryanna Avena was able to get the Trojans on the board with a goal from inside the box. The ball was bouncing around after a Pahrump corner kick and it happened to land at the feet of one of the most dangerous players on the field. With the tying goal finally on the board, the Trojans forced overtime.

After neither team was able to score a goal in the first 15-minute overtime frame, the game headed to a second 15-minute frame.

After getting fouled near midfield, the Trojans had a free kick in Eagles territory. Ramos stepped up to the ball with a chance to deliver a kick that could change the game – and that she did. Ramos’ kick was sent perfectly into the box, bouncing over the hands of the Boulder City goalie and into the back of the net, sealing the regional championship for the Pahrump Valley Trojans.

“It feels great,” Carrington said about playing for state. “I’m pretty excited. We’re ready.”

The Trojans will be moving onto the state tournament as the #1 overall seed. The tournament will be taking place at Pahrump Valley High School this Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13. Their state semifinal game will be on Friday at 6 p.m. against Truckee High School.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Special to the Times-Bonanza Students, parents and guardians are gearing up for another school ...
Muckers take league title over top-ranked Panthers
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah High Muckers completed their upset over first place Pahranagat Valley in the 1A Central league girls volleyball championship game on Saturday.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the 2021-22 playoff banner, which was displayed b ...
Trojans fall short in playoff matchup with Bulldogs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans were defeated in their second round playoff game on Friday 35-0 when they hosted the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the field du ...
Raiders drop road game against Giants
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders were defeated 23-16 when they traveled to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday.

Nick Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Moore
Getting to know Avery Moore
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She’s the last line of defense between the opposing team and the goal. She wears number one for the Pahrump Valley Trojans. She’s the starting goalkeeper for her varsity soccer team. Her name is Avery Moore.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
The shoes have begun to fly in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Shoes & Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series began in Pahrump. This was the first of four events in the series.

 
Prosecutor: Ruggs was driving 156 mph before fatal crash
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs made his initial court appearance wearing a neck brace Wednesday morning, a day after his involvement in a crash that killed a woman.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez rolled games of 300, 279 and ...
PVTBC hosts Scotch Doubles at Pahrump Nugget
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowl held a Scotch Doubles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget over the weekend.

Danny Smyth The Vegas Golden Knights ended their losing streak in its last game with the Seattl ...
VGK ends losing streak amid plague of injuries
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights were finally able to end their four-game losing streak last Tuesday, just one game shy of tying their young franchise’s longest losing streak, and they have been on a hot streak ever since.

Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Carson Strong led the way for the Wolf Pack offense in a smashing victory over their in-state rivals, the UNLV Rebels.

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Boise State Bron ...
Fremont Cannon stays blue as Nevada dominates UNLV
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators who attend UNLV basketball games at Thomas &Mack Center will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the school announced Tuesday morning.