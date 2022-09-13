Trojans win first home game of the season

The Trojans took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Austin Sandoval ran in a two-yard touchdown. The play was set up after a 28-yard diving catch by Venturo on third and 10 to put the Pahrump Valley offense just outside the goal line.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Tristan (42) and Kayne Horibe (12) combine for a tackle in the Trojans' 26-8 win over the Rancho Rams on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior running back Cole Venturo (17) slices through the Rancho defense on his way to 157 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' blowout win over the Rams, 26-8.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Makoa Batongbacal (2) makes a tackle during Pahrump Valley's win over the Rancho Rams on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Tristan Church (42) makes one of his eight tackles against the Rancho Rams offense in the Trojans' 26-8 win.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans got their first home win of the season on Friday night when they defeated the Rancho Rams 26-8.

The stands were packed with Trojan fans for the opener of their 2022 season. Only standing room was available by the time kickoff came around.

“It feels amazing,” Trojans’ head coach Thom Walker said of the win. “Great crowd tonight, great support as always from our home town. It was awesome, it was really phenomenal. We played a heck of a lot better this week.”

Pahrump Valley came into the game with a 1-1 record after a hard-fought defeat in week 2 against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs, however they were ready to get back on track in this game.

The Trojans set the tone early with an interception by senior Makoa Batongbacal on the very first play of the game for Rancho.

This set up Pahrump Valley deep in Rams territory for their first offensive drive.

After a couple of strong runs, senior running back Brandon Ondrisko ran in the Trojans’ first touchdown from two yards out.

The ensuing two-point conversion attempt by Pahrump was unsuccessful, but they were able to take a 6-0 lead.

On Rancho’s very next drive, their quarterback was once again intercepted by the Pahrump Valley defense. This time, it was senior linebacker Jose Mendoza-Lara who came away with the pick.

In addition to his interception, Mendoza-Lara also finished the game with six tackles.

Following the interception, senior running back Cole Venturo started off the drive with a 42-yard rush to take the ball back into Rams territory.

The drive would end with a Scott Oscarson interception inside the Rancho 10-yard line due to a tipped pass that landed in the hands of a Rams defender.

Despite the turnover, the Rams weren’t able to get anything going on offense and the Trojans would get the ball back after a punt.

The Trojans took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Austin Sandoval ran in a two-yard touchdown. The play was set up after a 28-yard diving catch by Venturo on third and 10 to put the Pahrump Valley offense just outside the goal line.

The two-yard touchdown run by Sandoval capped off a second-quarter drive that took nearly nine minutes off the game clock.

“Our best quarter of the year offensively,” Walker said. “We had challenged the boys to get rid of the penalties and run the ball like we know they can. They responded well and executed.”

The Trojans’ game plan going into the game was to run the ball and attack the Rams’ defensive line.

Run the ball they did, and they ran it well.

Venturo looked like he couldn’t be stopped by the Rancho defense. Venturo finished the game with 157 total yards. He ran the ball for 85 yards and had 72 receiving yards, both of which were game highs.

“He is huge offensively,” Walker said of Venturo. “His nickname’s “White Lightning” because he can flat move. Great hands, great instincts. With his speed, he’s a tough guy to handle. I guarantee, whoever’s watching film is going to be keying Cole Venturo, for sure. It’s huge to have him out there.”

Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson finished the game completing five of his 13 pass attempts for 88 yards. He threw one touchdown and also ran in a touchdown.

Both of Oscarson’s touchdowns came in the third quarter for the Trojans. His passing touchdown was a 43-yarder down the right side of the field to a wide-open Venturo.

By the end of the third quarter, Pahrump Valley stretched their lead to 26-0.

The Trojans offense was quiet for the most part in the fourth quarter. Their shutout lasted until four minutes remained in the game when the Rams ran in a touchdown from 11 yards out.

With their win, Pahrump Valley goes to 2-1 on the season while Rancho drops to a 2-2 record.

Pahrump Valley’s next game will be this Friday, Sept. 16, when they host the Pirates of Moapa Valley.

Moapa is coming into the game with an undefeated 4-0 record on the season.

The Trojans are hoping to end their losing streak against the Pirates. Pahrump Valley has not beaten Moapa Valley since prior to the 2004 season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.