Ward adds to his lead in Hobby Stocks class at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Haylee Little, left, tries to stay ahead of Josh Stringer during the Sport Mod race Aug. 29 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Randy Thornell leads the pack heading into a turn during the Modifieds race Aug. 29 at Pahrump Valley speedway. Thornell won the race, his second Modifieds start of the season.

Dylin Smotherman outmaneuvered a 15-car field to capture first place in Mini Stocks during racing Aug. 29 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Smotherman picked up 40 points for the win to pull within three points of idle Aaron Pike-Ceballos for fifth place in the season standings. Points leader Tanner Reynolds, who finished fifth in the race, holds a comfortable 60-point lead over Michael Willis, who ran seventh.

Austin Keifer, running in the Sport Mod class for the first time this season, grabbed 38 points with his victory in an eight-car race. Points leader Joel Dean finished second, extending his lead over second-place Clifton King, who did not race, to 53 points. Jeff Murphy pulled within six points of King with his third-place finish.

While 28 drivers are on the season scoreboard in the Modified class, only six ran last time out. Randy Thornell won in his second Modifieds start of the year, while Brady Gladd took over first place in the standings with his second-place finish. Gladd’s 35 points pushed his season total to 203, six more than the idle Aaron Keller. Alyssa Smith finished third in her first Modified race of 2020.

Jared Ward won again in the Hobby Stock class, adding 37 points to his first-place total. Jay Ward, running for the third straight racing night after not racing Hobby Stocks all season, finished second to move into seventh place.

The tight battle in Hobby Stocks is between second and third in the season standings. Adam Tiscarao finished third, one spot ahead of Debbie Ward, allowing him to narrow the gap between the two to three points. Jared Ward, who has not missed a Hobby Stock race all season, has a comfortable 52-point lead.

Dale Daffer shaved a point off of Ron Moffatt’s small lead in the Super Stock chase with his first-place finish, but Moffatt was right behind him to hang on to first place in the class by a 133-131 count. Timothy Murphy, sitting in fourth place, finished third in the race.

Mark Daub finished ahead of Daniel Bruner in the Coupes, adding another point to his narrow lead in the season standings. Daub now has 293 points to Bruner’s 284.

The night of racing included the always popular Mini Dwarfs, and Anthony Montanez took the checkered flag in the race. Montanez was followed by Jace Jensen, Skye Plunkett, Kendra Jones and Ryder Reynolds.

Racing will return to Pahrump Valley Speedway this Saturday, Sept. 12. Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Dwarfs and Micro Sprints are all on the schedule. Adult tickets are $10, $8 for those over 55 and $6 for those 6 to 14. Children 5 and under are free. A family six-pack is available for $30, offering admission for two adults and four children under 14. Racing starts at 7 p.m.