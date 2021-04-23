Ward wins 5th straight in Hobby Stocks at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jared Ward in Car 28 celebrates his Hobby Stock victory March 27 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. Ward won again April 10 and has taken the checkered flag on all five nights of racing. At right is flagman Dale Geissler.

Five Saturday nights of racing. Five heat victories. Five main event victories.

Jared Ward continued his dominance of the Hobby Stock division at Pahrump Valley Speedway, posting his fifth consecutive win April 10 to expand his lead in the season standings.

Ward has picked up 50 points on four of the five racing nights, netting 47 when he earned 37 for winning in a smaller field. His season total of 247 is 16 better than Jay Ward, who ran second. Doug Murphy, Benjamin Sherard and Debbie Ward rounded out the top five.

Over in Coupes, Mark Daub has been almost as dominant, winning his fifth consecutive main event race and his third heat race of the season. Those wins enabled Daub to gain 6 points on second-place Daniel Bruner and 7 points on third-place Scott Halloway in the points chase.

Bruner finished second in the main event, with Red Kowal running third.

Jerry Walton won his fourth consecutive Sport Mod main event but Jeff Murphy pulled one point closer in the season standings. Those two have built almost a 50-point cushion over the rest of the pack, which has the most drivers of any division at the speedway this year.

The Super Stock class is much less crowded, with only nine drivers scoring points this season. Dale Daffer beat out Timothy Murphy and Dillan Murphy in the main event, with Daffer pulling within one point of points leader Dillan Murphy in the process. Timothy Murphy’s second-place finish left him 2 points behind Daffer in the season standings.

Tanner Reynolds won the Mini Stock race, with points leader Michael Wills, Eric Mewhorter, Aaron Ceballos and Johnathan Selbach rounding out the top five. Reynolds cut Wills’ lead from 20 points to 9 and pulled 20 points ahead of third-place Mewhorter in the points chase.

Modifieds has been an unusual class this year. Although they have raced on every night this season, none of the 12 drivers who have recorded points has raced more than twice and most have raced just once. That explains how Rick Durica, who raced in the heat on Feb. 27 but not in the main event, vaulted into third place with his April 10 win.

Tim Labrake, Tim Helms and Donald Riley rounded out the field; only Riley had raced Modifieds over the first four weeks at the speedway.

Mason Keefer won the Micro Sprint race, contested for just the second time this season. Jason Funk ran second to maintain a 1-point lead over Keefer on the season, while A.J. Klein finished third.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway this Saturday, April 24, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Mini Dwarfs on the card.

Adult tickets are $10, $8 for those 55 and over and $6 for those ages 6-14. Children 5 and under are admitted free. A family six-pack is available for $30, which includes two adults and four children under 14, and a season pass is $180. A pit pass for adults is $25, $15 for children 5-13 and free for those 4 and under. Admission for car and driver is $45 for all classes.

Racing begins at 7 p.m.