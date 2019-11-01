42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Winningest Pahrump Valley football coach leads team into playoffs

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

When the Pahrump Valley High School football team takes the field tonight in the first round of the Class 3A South playoffs, the Trojans will be playing for the winningest coach in school history.

Thirty wins might not seem like a lot for a career as a head coach, and in some ways, it’s not. But when the Trojans held off Valley 44-36 on Oct. 24, it gave Joe Clayton his 30th victory at the helm, snapping a tie with Al Giannotti.

Giannotti coached from 1976-1981, going 29-21 — the only coach in school history with a winning record. Giannotti’s best season was 1978 when the Trojans went 9-1 against a schedule that included Indian Springs (twice), Lincoln County and Tonopah before beating Moapa Valley 3-0 and losing to Pershing County 18-0 in the playoffs.

If that playoff win rings a bell, it should. It was the only one the Trojans had before last season. Only one playoff win. Ever. In more than 40 seasons of football.

In a state in which making the playoffs is not that hard in many years (sometimes four out of five teams made it, depending on the alignment in a given year), that was a long and depressing drought.

The Trojans went 7-2 two years later, then 2-6 in 1981 and Giannotti was done, surely not knowing that his 29-21 record would be the gold standard of Pahrump Valley football for decades.

While Clayton still has some work to do to get over the .500 mark — he is 30-38 as head coach — it’s safe to say the school’s football fortunes have changed. This season marks the fourth consecutive year Pahrump Valley has been in the playoffs. The only other time that happened was 2003-06 under Steve Nygaard for three seasons and Brian Hug for one.

But those four teams combined for a record of 15-23. With at least one playoff game to be played, the current four-year record for the Trojans is 21-19.

Winning records have been hard to come by in Pahrump, so Clayton coaching the Trojans to two of them, including their first league title since 2005, is a bigger deal than it might appear to fans of schools with stronger football histories. Pahrump Valley began playing football in 1973 and has managed just nine winning seasons. The Trojans (4-5) would have to reach the Class 3A state final to get their 10th this year.

During their last four-year playoff run, the Trojans had no winning seasons, posting records of 4-5, 5-5, 3-6 and 3-7.

Again, making the playoffs just isn’t that hard most seasons. This year, three out of five in the Sunset League made it.

Which means that while making the playoffs is considered a sign of success, last year’s league title and winning records in two of the past four years are more significant accomplishments in the context of Pahrump Valley football.

Clayton might not be fond of drawing attention to himself — the Trojans’ style of play isn’t conducive to individual players drawing attention to themselves, either — but 30 wins at a school with little winning tradition in football should be celebrated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Moapa Valley players, cheerleaders and fans sing the school s ...
Trojans’ football season ended abruptly by Pirates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School football team’s season ended abruptly Friday night, as Moapa Valley turned three first-half turnovers into touchdowns and cruised to a 35-0 victory in the first round of the Class 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Noel Gutierrez finds running room ...
Sports Roundup: Beatty football holds off Indian Springs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Noel Gutierrez rushed for more than 100 yards and Brayden Lynn threw two touchdown passes as the Beatty High School football team defeated Indian Springs 40-32 on Oct. 24 in Indian Springs.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Marvin Caperton of Pahrump at the Huntsman World Senior Gam ...
Pahrump resident Caperton wins 3 medals at Huntsman Games
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that looking for satisfaction from officials works out, but Marvin Caperton found sometimes the people in charge do the right thing.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Offensive linemen Caleb Sproul (72), Anthony Pe ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Line play sealed Vikings’ fate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s impossible to say enough about how dominant the Pahrump Valley line was against Valley on Thursday night. The Vikings had a couple of dangerous weapons, and, if quarterback Jarrett Zibert had a bit of time, there’s no telling how many yards he would have racked up.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Kody Peugh led the Trojan ...
Pahrump Valley runs wild over Valley, locks up playoff spot
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sure, Kody Peugh rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tony Margiotta added 96 rushing yards and 2 scores, and Neil Redmond raced 42 yards for his first touchdown of the season, but the stars Thursday night were the big boys up front.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard and golf coach Bob Hopk ...
Golf: Nygaard, Trojans take 2nd at 3A state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard was locked in a tight struggle with rival Carolyn Lemon of Western for second place at the Class 3A State Tournament, moving ahead by one stroke after a birdie on the par-5 16th hole at Boulder Creek Golf Club.