52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Wisconsin stalls ASU’s comeback attempt to take Las Vegas Bowl

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
January 4, 2022 - 10:44 am
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona St. Sun Devils 20-1 ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona St. Sun Devils 20-13 in the first Las Vegas Bowl held at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 20-13 to win the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night.

This was the first matchup between these two teams since the Badgers came away with a 20-19 victory during the 2010 season. That same season was also the last time Wisconsin visited the city of Las Vegas.

For the Sun Devils, this was their second appearance in the last four seasons at the Las Vegas Bowl. Their last time out, Arizona State lost 31-20 to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

On Thursday, the Badgers got off to a hot start.

On ASU’s opening drive, the Badgers defense was able to sack quarterback Jayden Daniels for a huge 13-yard loss. Then, on the very next play, they intercepted Daniels in Sun Devils’ territory.

Wisconsin’s offense took very little time to get on the scoreboard. Thanks to a 31-yard pass from Graham Mertz to Markus Allen, the Badgers were down to the 8-yard line on just their third play of the game.

Fullback John Chenal punched the ball in on the very next play to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead.

The remainder of the first half was the Braelon Allen show.

Allen, who is a 17-year-old true freshman this season, finished the first half with 12 carries for 101 rushing yards, including a 43-yard rush to set up Wisconsin’s second touchdown of the game. Allen had one less rushing yard in the first half than the entire Arizona State offense had for their first half.

The second half didn’t quite go like the first half, however, he finished the day with 29 carries for a game-high 159 rushing yards.

The Badgers went into the locker room with a 20-6 lead over the struggling Sun Devils.

The second half was all Arizona State.

Something was said during halftime that kicked the Sun Devils into gear in every facet of the game for the third and fourth quarters.

The Wisconsin offense didn’t gain positive yards until their last drive of the game in the fourth quarter. Before that drive, the Badgers had exactly zero yards in the second half.

Arizona State made the best of their first drive in the second half. With the help of a 38-yard pass from Daniels to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the Sun Devils were able to score a touchdown and cut down the Badgers lead to just 7 points, with a score of 20-13.

After both teams exchanged multiple punts, Wisconsin received the ball on their own 3-yard line with just under 10 minutes left in the game. What happened next for the Badgers offense was nothing short of perfect clock management.

After not gaining a single positive yard the entire second half, the Wisconsin offense took the ball on an 18-play, 90-yard drive that took the entire 9:57 that was left on the game clock.

This was arguably the single greatest non-scoring drive that has ever occurred in football. To be able to hold onto the ball for nearly 10 minutes to end the game, after having the ball for a combined 7:27 on the three previous drives, it deserves a chef’s kiss.

The Badgers went on to defeat the Sun Devils by a score of 20-13 and Allen was awarded with the MVP trophy for his performance. We’re going to be seeing plenty more of this kid over the next three to four years and all eyes will be on him to see if he’ll be able to put together a Heisman trophy winning season while he’s with Wisconsin.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/ Kailani Martinez holding up the 3A Nevada State Championsh ...
Getting to Know: Kailani Martinez
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She’s a state champion. She’s a multi-sport varsity player. All of this, before reaching the legal driving age.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback Derek ...
Raiders down Colts as Carlson plays hero again
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

This was the third consecutive win for the Raiders, something they hadn’t done since their three-game winning streak to start the season.

Beatty High School guard Ivan Ayala (11) during their game against the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks ...
Getting to know Ivan Ayala
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — From a major city on the East Coast to a small town on the West Coast, Beatty High School senior Ivan Ayala has experienced two ends of the residential spectrum.

Pahrump Valley guard Tayla Wombaker with the Bullhead City (Ariz.) Shootout championship trophy ...
Getting to know Tayla Wombaker
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

She has played on the varsity team every year in high school for the Trojans. She is Pahrump Valley’s leading scorer. She is the leader and the captain of her basketball team. Her name: Tayla Wombaker.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth bowlers participating in a league event during the 20 ...
Pahrump Nugget to hold youth bowling league
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to get more kids involved in bowling, the Pahrump Nugget will be starting their 2022 Youth &Bumper Bowling League on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos ...
Raiders sweep Broncos, keep playoff hopes alive
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

With their 17-13 win on Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders have swept the Denver Broncos for the second consecutive season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Bullhead Tournament MVP Tayla Wombaker attempting a shot over ...
Lady Trojans off to best start in 15 years
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team has now won 12 games in a row to start their season. It’s the best start for the Trojans since the 2006-07 season when they started 14-0, before losing their first game to Hurricane High School.

Muckers play final tournament before holiday break
Muckers play final tournament before holiday break
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams played in their final tournament games before taking their winter break.