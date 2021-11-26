Wolf Pack drop second game in a row

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their second game in a row over the weekend in a three overtime affair against the Air Force Falcons 41-39.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

The Wolf Pack defense allowed more points against the Falcons than any other game this season.

The Air Force offense rushed for a season-high 476 yards against Nevada. All five of the Falcons’ touchdowns also came on the ground.

Junior wide receiver Deandre Hughes led the Falcons in the rushing department with a career-high 221 rushing yards on 23 carries. Brad Roberts, the backup quarterback for the Falcons, chipped in 117 rushing yards on his 28 carries. The two players combined for three of the team’s five rushing touchdowns.

Starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed just one of his five passing attempts for 23 yards. However, he was able to assist in the rushing department with 59 yards of his own on seven carries.

The Falcons took over the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolf Pack 17-0 to take a 17-3 lead going into halftime.

UNR quarterback Carson Strong led the team on a comeback trail in the second half. After the third quarter was even in terms of scoring, Strong and the Wolf Pack offense outscored the Falcons 14-0 to tie the game at 24 and send the game into overtime.

Strong finished the day with another 30-plus yard passing game, making it the ninth time in eleven games this season. He now has 3,898 passing yards for the season, putting him fourth in the nation.

Strong threw for 351 yards on 27 of 44 passing and had four touchdown passes on the day. This was the fifth game of the season that he threw for four or more touchdowns.

Even with his big day passing, Strong’s offensive line didn’t play too well. He was sacked a career-high eight times.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was Strong’s favorite target of the day. Doubs caught 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. This is the fourth game of the season that Doubs went over the 100-yard mark. This game also put Doubs over the 1,000 yards receiving mark for the season.

After both teams went score-for-score in the first two overtime periods, the Air Force Falcons were able to score on their two-point conversion play in the third overtime. The Wolf Pack were unable to get into the end zone on their conversion attempt and fell to the Falcons.

Nevada will close out their regular season on Saturday, Nov. 27, when they travel to Fort Collins, Colorado to take on the Colorado State Rams. This game won’t have any meaningful impact for either of these teams. Colorado State is out of bowl game contention and Nevada is out of the running for the West division title with their loss to Air Force.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.