Youth sports contest ties in with Winter Olympics

A new contest, launched in advance of the Olympic Winter Games next month, celebrates the “clutch performances” of parents who support their young athletes, organizers announced.

The winner of a newly launched contest will receive a visit from an Olympian at their child's team practice later this year, organizers said.

Consumers can enter by submitting a photo of their young athlete going to a practice or game via social media with the hashtags #clutchperformance and #entry or online through Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus or Wheel Works.

The winner will receive a visit from an Olympian at their child’s team practice later this year.

Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Ashley Wagner, whose mom spent countless hours in the car driving her to and from ice rinks and figure skating events in her early years, stars in a new video for the campaign.

The campaign, launched by Bridgestone Retail Operations, will run through Feb. 28.

The effort is designed to honor the roads that parents and families travel to participate in youth sports.

For contest details, visit FirestoneCompleteAutoCare.com/Entry, tiresplus.com/entry or wheelworks.net/entry