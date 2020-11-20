68°F
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt

Staff Report
November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.

Four doubles teams competed in the latest in a series of backyard tournaments, with the two playoff teams each winning two of three games during the round robin. Dilger and Zuloaga lost to George Mallory and Mike Dedeic in their second game, then defeated the Andersens to force the playoff game.

The winners took home $40, while the runners-up pocketed $20. Randy Salzwimmer and Jefferson Counts finished third because of a victory over Mallory and Dedeic in their final game.

At least one more backyard tournament will be played with the possibility of another, said Dilger, president of the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club w ...
Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will host its annual high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the event.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pah ...
Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump baseball coach Brian Hayes talks to his players at th ...
Inexperience shows as Pahrump Maroon goes 1-3 in Bullhead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Trojans Maroon baseball club was back in Bullhead City, Arizona, last weekend, and on the paper the trip was not a pleasant one. The Trojans ended the first day 0-2, seeded 10th of 12 teams, and managed just one win in four games, a one-run game Sunday morning, as they finished the Double Play 16+ tournament by being outscored 30-13.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia follows the flight of his horseshoe Saturday at ...
Fifteen Nevada horseshoe pitchers head to Utah for Western Open
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

There are perfectly fine horseshoe pits at Petrack Park in Pahrump. There is a larger set of pits at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. They have fixed up the large set of pits in Beatty.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff Murphy (52) leads the Hobby ...
Ward, Daub win at Speedway, increase season points lead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward in Hobby Stocks and Mark Daub in Coupes added to their season points lead by posting victories Oct. 24 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Leadoff batter James Metscher steps in during Pahrump Gold's ...
Pahrump Gold baseball splits pair in Vegas Valley League
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Gold baseball club started the fall season playing in tournaments in Bullhead City, Arizona. The results were mostly good, reaching the final of one tournament and winning another, but there was a sense that nothing much was being accomplished.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Bill Neilson, 75, of Pahrump, takes his turn while his wife, ...
Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club offers fun with dash of competition
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Neilson stepped up to the foul line on Lane 16 of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. He’s one of dozens of bowlers who turned out Sunday for the monthly Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament.