56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

2 killed in crash near National Security Site

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were reportedly killed and another person was injured after a crash at the Nevada National Security Site.

Two vehicles collided at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at the security site in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, a site spokesman said.

Authorities from the security site wrote in a Facebook post that the crash was under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kelsi Jackson, right, and her grandmother Mary Ann Ratay hold up the celebratory check for the ...
Pahrump teen awarded $100K scholarship after losing mother in 2019
By Mark Credico Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Kelsi Jackson, an 18-year-old senior at Pahrump Valley High School, was awarded a $100,000 scholarship from the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust and Public Education Foundation.

Anthony James Craighead (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Charges dropped in Nye County sex sting case
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Anthony Craighead was arrested in luring a child with a computer in 2017, but the case was dismissed.

File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.

 
Lombardo plans to spend, save money in new state budget
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Joe Lombardo touted fiscal responsibility during his first State of the State speech Monday, proposing a cut to the gas tax, increased funding for K-12 education and a cost of living increase for state employees.

 
Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump records 31 new cases in the past weeks, according to the latest data, which shows hospitalizations are slightly down from the virus.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office
NCSO: 1 shot in Kellogg Road home invasion
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye deputies say a man shot and injured a suspect who allegedly invaded his home Thursday night. The suspect has been airlifted to UMC trauma with injuries