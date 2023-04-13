2 killed in crash near National Security Site

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a crash at the Nevada National Security Site.

Two vehicles collided at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at the security site in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, a site spokesman said.

Authorities from the security site wrote in a Facebook post that the crash was under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

