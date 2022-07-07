95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise; 2 more deaths reported in Pahrump

By Lorraine Longhi Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2022 - 12:22 pm
 

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to rise for a second week in a row, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The majority of patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated and 70 or older, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased to 432 from last week’s 374. There were 533 hospitalizations statewide, also up from last week’s 455.

The hospital association said that the daily fluctuations were minor and that patients requiring ICU-level care or ventilators remained near all-time lows.

Pahrump deaths

In Pahrump, there were two confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to reports from county officials. There were 132 new COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in Nye County since then: three in Tonopah, two in Amargosa Valley, two in Beatty, and the remainder in Pahrump.

There have been 6,679 confirmed cases of the coronavirus countywide since the first reported one here on March 14, 2020.

Globally, cases increased for the fourth consecutive week, after a brief decline from the last peak in March, according to the World Health Organization, an increase that was driven by the highly transmissible and dominant omicron variant.

Last week, advisers for the Food and Drug Administration recommended updating the current COVID-19 booster shots to target the omicron variant.

Cases in Nevada were also up from last week, with the county’s two-week average of daily confirmed cases rising to 708 from 666 last week. The number of cases statewide also rose to 923 from 870.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced last month that Clark County was experiencing a high level of community spread of COVID-19, a CDC designation that is based on hospitalization and case numbers.

Federal and local health agencies have recommended wearing a mask in public, indoor settings in the wake of the designation, but despite federal facilities such as Nellis Air Force Base and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area reinstituting mask mandates, state gaming regulators have said they won’t require masks in casinos unless directed to under an order from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Vaccines began rolling out for children ages 6 months to 5 years old last month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children.

As of Wednesday, 57.6 percent of Nevadans 5 or older were fully vaccinated, compared with fewer than 50 percent in Nye County.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 480-243-4086 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Times-Bonanza Pathfinder Tonopah is developing the Liberty Mine Complex about 25 ...
Solar project eyed for Liberty Complex mining site near Tonopah
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

As part of its mining operations, Pathfinder Tonopah, a branch of Pathfinder Development, plans to construct a 20-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generation system.

(iStock) The average price for gas in Nye County was $5.21 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AA ...
Gas prices, inflation keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

High gas prices and inlfation are keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer, according to a new survey from familydestinationsguide.com that found Silver State drivers are expected to travel just 272 miles this summer – about half the distance they traveled last summer.

Golden Casino Group Pahrump Nugget is one of more than 400 gaming properties shuttered across t ...
State gaming win has best May ever; $1.3B collected by casinos
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Special events continued to propel visitors to Las Vegas gambling at record paces in May. A boxing title fight, Electric Daisy Carnival and two big concerts drew players.

Pahrump man charged with arson following house fire that killed 2 cats
Pahrump man charged with arson following house fire that killed 2 cats
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Paul Missaggia, of Pahrump, has been charged with arson after deputies say he intentionally lit his Peppertree Street home on fire. Two cats died in the blaze, according to reports from emergency responders.

Towering gray cliffs, tall ponderosa pines, abundant wildflowers and plenty of wildlife are par ...
Mount Charleston makes perfect summer getaway
By Natalie Burt Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As temperatures soar and scorch our concrete jungle, the forest shade and cooler air of the nearby Spring Mountains offer a reprieve.