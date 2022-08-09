96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

‘Market is definitely turning;’ Pahrump home prices fall again

'The market is definitely turning;' Las Vegas home prices fall again
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 9, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times - A house under construction at Pebble Beach Avenue and Ea ...
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times - A house under construction at Pebble Beach Avenue and East Blackhorn Street in Pahrump as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times - A house under construction on the 1800 block of Augusta ...
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times - A house under construction on the 1800 block of Augusta Street in Pahrump as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Southern Nevada home prices have cooled as buyers pulled further back in July. The once-sizzling market is becoming a more distant memory. 

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was $465,000 in July, down 3.1 percent, or $15,000, from June, according to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

Prices were still up 14.8 percent, or $60,000, from a year ago. But prices have now fallen month to month for the second consecutive time after not dropping for more than two years.

In Pahrump, the median price for a home sold in July was $369,715, according to Rocket’s real estate report. That’s up more than $70,000 from a year ago but also down from previous months that saw peaks near $400,000.

Forty-eight homes sold in Pahrump last month, which is down more than 18 percent from the previous month.

All told, the sliding prices underscore a broader cooldown in Southern Nevada housing, marked by fewer sales, fast-rising inventory, price cuts and more negotiating power for buyers.

“We’re definitely seeing a shift in the housing market,” LVR President Brandon Roberts said. “We haven’t seen prices slow down like this in several years.”

In July, more than 45 percent of Pahrump homes were sold below the asking price. Homes sat on the market about 20 days longer than they did the month prior.

Financial roadblocks

Buyers picked up 2,066 single-family homes in July, down 22.6 percent from June and 38.4 percent from July of last year, the association reported.

A total of 7,331 houses were on the market without offers at the end of July, up 27.6 percent from June and 143.8 percent from July 2021, according to LVR, which reports data from its listing service.

Availability hasn’t been this high since summer 2019, Roberts said in the release.

“This is encouraging news for people looking to buy a home — although rising interest rates and today’s prices still present challenges for many potential buyers,” he added.

Buyers are pulling back in Southern Nevada and around the U.S. following a year of huge price gains and as higher mortgage rates wipe out the cheap money that fueled America’s unexpected housing boom after the pandemic hit.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan last month was 5.41 percent, down from 5.52 percent in June but up from 2.87 percent in July 2021, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty agent Tricia Kiefer said Las Vegas’ market overall still seems “pretty good.” But she noted inventory is growing and there are a lot more price reductions.

Kiefer also said buyers are negotiating more.

“A year ago, you had to give the seller everything they wanted,” she said.

‘Definitely turning’

Fueled by record-low mortgage rates that let buyers stretch their budgets, Southern Nevada’s housing market reached its most frenzied pace in years in 2021. Sales prices hit new all-time highs practically every month, buyers flooded homes with offers, and homebuilders put buyers on waiting lists and in some cases drew names to determine who could purchase a place.

Lately, however, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to cool inflation, and once-frenzied homebuying has slowed amid higher borrowing costs.

In some ways, Las Vegas has been hitting the brakes harder than other metro areas.

Just over 27 percent of pending sales in the Las Vegas area fell through in June, the highest cancellation rate in the nation, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, which reported that home sales nationally were nixed at the highest rate since the onset of the pandemic.

Also, some 20 percent of Southern Nevada listings had a price cut in June, the fourth-highest share in the U.S., listing site Zillow reported.

On the construction side, meanwhile, Southern Nevada builders logged 713 net sales — new purchase contracts minus cancellations — in June, down almost 24 percent from the same month last year, according to figures from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

The sales tally in June was the lowest of the year and marked the third consecutive monthly drop, the firm reported.

Simply Vegas agent Jillian Batchelor said the market was still heated early this year but started to turn as interest rates climbed higher.

Just three or four months ago, buyers were paying $10,000 over the asking price, but now they’re offering at or below the listing price and seeking concessions, said Batchelor, who also pointed to the surge of price cuts in Southern Nevada.

“The market is definitely turning,” she said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Brent Schanding contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Virtual teachers are filling voids as school begins in Nye County
By Jenna Limbach Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A national teacher shortage has created almost 3,000 open positions at schools across the state, according to the Nevada State Education Assocation, including about 90 vacancies in Nye County where recruiting rural educators and staff has always been more difficult.

(Patrick Billings) Melissa Arnett is owner of Sacred Moonbeam Crystals & More at 311 S. Frontag ...
Pahrump’s new place for healing: A look into the power of crystals
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nestled in a small strip mall at 311 S. Frontage Road in Pahrump sits Sacred Moonbeam Crystals More, a new retailer with local and world goods specializing in crystals, rocks and minerals.

Zachary Kinney pumps gas at an Arco station on West Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in ...
Gas prices in Nye County continue to fall
By Emerson Drewes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Since late June pump prices have continued to drop locally and nationally because of a decrease in demand and an increase in production.

Tyler Kennedy, who pleaded guilty in March to three counts of DUI causing death in a Nye County ...
Man who caused triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
By Arthur Kane and Rachel Aston Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Kennedy was sentenced Tuesday for up to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death in a Nye County crash involving an Idaho family. Kennedy admitted to drug use.

 
UNLV study finds calls for gun control after mass shootings
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A researcher with Brookings Mountain West at UNLV reviewed more than a million Tweets responding to the mass shooting in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park. She sorted users based on self-reported political affiliations and examined their statements.

(Nye County Detention Center) Ryan Orman
Suspected Walmart shoplifter arrested on drug charges
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Ryan Orman, of Pahrump, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges at Walmart after deputies suspected he was shoplifting from there.

 
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill by Rep. Steven Horsford would ban “unreasonable” rents or home prices, and would limit the number of homes investors could buy under certain circumstances.