Nye County deputy involved in fatal shooting

The 2:35 p.m. shooting occurred during a call for service near East Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street in central Pahrump, according to a NCSO posting on Facebook.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that one of his deputies was involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect on Thanksgiving afternoon.

McGill did say that the deputy who fired at the suspect had no history of officer-involved shootings and had not been in a shooting before as a deputy.

The 2:35 p.m. shooting occurred during a call for service near East Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street, just a block west of Highway 160, according to a sheriff’s office posting on Facebook.

The wounded person was taken to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump and pronounced deceased.

McGill said that he is not sure if relatives of the deceased have been notified so the person’s name will not be released until that happens.