List: community assistance in Pahrump area

October 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

■ No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, for an appointment, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

■ Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

Food banks

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

■ Salvation Army – Food Pantry Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment necessary, ID required. Call 751-6181 for more information.

■ Joy Divine Church, Hot meal luncheon and clothing giveaway on Fridays only, 11 a.m. to noon; food pantry on 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. to noon, 1161 S. Loop Road. Contact Jim Horvath, 775-751-0919.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday, 727-5384.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

■ Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

■ Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, bring containers. 751-1867.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center on Buol Road may rel ...
Salvation Army Service Center may relocate in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just days after area residents learned that Pahrump’s Salvation Army Thrift Store at 240 Dahlia St., will cease operations at the end of this month, additional information has emerged regarding its possible future.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commission Chairman and Regional Transport ...
Pothole help arrives in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is no secret that road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a continual concern for residents and source of frequent complaints, with Nye County Public Works road department crews waging battle after battle against one of the most prevalent problems, potholes.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jerry Ragg, owner and artist at Mural Decor, paints the Nor ...
Seaside look setting sail for Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Owners of a fish and chip restaurant in Washington are bringing the tastes of the Northwest’s waterfront to Pahrump, along with a collection of actor John Wayne memorabilia.

Amy Noel/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mary Burke King and Lara Murray in front of Cosmi ...
Events galore in the Death Valley region
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the weather cools, arts, culture and the sciences are coming to life in and around Death Valley. From paleontological past landscapes to contemporary art shows, from the biology of local plant life to the “Face on the Barroom Floor,” from being scared to death by a spooky film to saving lives by bargain hunting at a local flea market, there is something for almost everyone on the October calendar of events.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Death Valley National Park Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On ...
Death Valley National Park getting ready to celebrate 25th anniversary
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park is hosting special programs and events in celebration of the park’s 25th birthday Oct. 26 –Nov. 2. On Nov. 2, the park will waive entrance fees, the park said in its news release announcement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

Lillian Browne/Pahrump Valley Times file Sculptures as part of the Goldwell Open Air Museum as ...
Special event set for Red Barn Art Center in rural Nye
Staff Report

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is inviting the public to attend the Bullfrog Biennial at Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Red Barn Art Center on Oct. 25-27, organizers announced.