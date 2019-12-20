List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Christmas ham, broccoli casserole, yams, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, ambrosia, cherry surprise cake;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, carrots, fruit, soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – No activities – Christmas dinner, 11 a.m. seating and noon seating;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday — Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Beef stew with potatoes/carrots/green beans, peaches, biscuit, cookie;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Pork tenderloin, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, chopped spinach salad with creamy Italian dressing, mandarin oranges, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;

Friday – Waffles with peaches and whipped cream, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns with mixed veggies, orange juice.