52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Christmas ham, broccoli casserole, yams, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, ambrosia, cherry surprise cake;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, carrots, fruit, soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – No activities – Christmas dinner, 11 a.m. seating and noon seating;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday — Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday – Beef stew with potatoes/carrots/green beans, peaches, biscuit, cookie;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Pork tenderloin, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, chopped spinach salad with creamy Italian dressing, mandarin oranges, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;

Friday – Waffles with peaches and whipped cream, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns with mixed veggies, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa’s visits to Beatty are kicked off ...
Beatty community displays its Christmas spirit
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty always has Christmas covered, with a lineup of community events that feed on the holiday spirit. The Community Center’s main room is decked out with Christmas decorations, including the town’s 1935 Graham fire truck that is decorated for the season.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times See full list of Christmas events at pvtimes.com and i ...
List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Not overly sweet, Scottish shortbread is a pl ...
Divas on a Dime: Historic 3-ingredient cookie is a great last-minute gift
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scotland is famous for its shortbread cookies. Once considered a rare treat, these melt-in-your-mouth cookies were eaten around Christmas, or as part of a traditional Scottish New Year celebration.

Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large ...
Pahrump glows with Christmas spirit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners Debra Strickland, John Koenig and L ...
Kellogg Park electrical installation underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Kellogg Park has long been a dream of south-side residents of the Pahrump Valley and it is one which finally appears to be coming true after more than a decade of waiting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers perform a bran ...
Silver Tappers entertain Pahrump in holiday style
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s Christmastime in Pahrump and the spirit of the season has enveloped the valley, with all sorts of fun and entertaining events for area families to enjoy hosted throughout the entire month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Buildings and grounds crews are seen installing new pipes in ...
Duck Pond rehab project set to wrap up in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The historic duck ponds at the Calvada Eye, where both Nye County and town of Pahrump administration offices are located, have recently undergone a thorough cleaning and received some much-needed repair work.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times See full list of Christmas events at pvtimes.com and i ...
List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.