List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Christmas ham, broccoli casserole, yams, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, ambrosia, cherry surprise cake;
Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;
Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;
Thursday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, carrots, fruit, soup;
Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, fruit, bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – No activities – Christmas dinner, 11 a.m. seating and noon seating;
Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;
Wednesday — Closed – Christmas Day;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Tuesday – Beef stew with potatoes/carrots/green beans, peaches, biscuit, cookie;
Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;
Thursday – Pork tenderloin, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed veggies, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 23 – Dec. 27.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, chopped spinach salad with creamy Italian dressing, mandarin oranges, apple crisp;
Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Eve;
Wednesday – Closed – Christmas Day;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, oranges/mangoes;
Friday – Waffles with peaches and whipped cream, low-sodium sausage links, hash browns with mixed veggies, orange juice.