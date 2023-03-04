52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

SLIDESHOW: Pahrump Valley High presents ‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night’

By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2023 - 11:33 am
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High’s theatre department is presenting the murder-mystery, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night,” through March 11 at the school’s auditorium.

Click here for dates, showtimes and ticket info.

The cast of 18 performs under the direction of Audra Duvall.

Photojournalist John Clausen captured these shots from Friday night’s production for the Pahrump Valley Times.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dan Simmons
SPORTSMAN’S QUEST: A trail less taken
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Columnist Dan Simmons takes us down the lesser-known trail once traveled by French-Canadian explorers Marquette and Jolliet on a recent adventure with Wisconsin native, Gordon Ludwig.

Courtesy KPVM-TV
PAHRUMP EVENTS | The best bets for the week ahead
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Go see a play, teach the kids a new skill, eat, drink & shop at one stop or hear live rap at 5280’s. Faye Burdzinski has the cure for your chronic boredom.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Darla Miller, left, trains a student on proper ...
This CPR class at the Pahrump library could save someone’s life
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

February is American Heart Month, and with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s dramatic on-field cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation, the awareness of first aid techniques to save lives has grown.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.