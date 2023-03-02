PAHRUMP EVENTS | The best bets for the week ahead

Go see a play, teach the kids a new skill, eat, drink & shop at one stop or hear live rap at 5280’s. Faye Burdzinski has the cure for your chronic boredom.

Mystery, blackmail, and murder are forecast for five more evenings this month as the Trojan Theatre Department performs playwright Craig Sodaro’s “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” at the Pahrump Valley High School.

Showtime is 6 p.m. on March 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at the PVHS auditorium.

Director Audra Duvall brings 18 talented Trojan thespians to the stage, where the characters converge in a secluded mansion, end up stranded and become suspects in a murder.

Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. Adults $10, students $7, children 12 and under $5, senior citizens $5.

Teach the kids a new skill

Kids’ Workshop this Saturday at the Home Depot begins at 9 a.m. and runs to noon. Children aged 5 to 12 will construct a tabletop pinball game this Saturday. Children’s project workshops are held free of charge on the first Saturday of the month. Each child can bring home a newly constructed project, a Kids’ Workshop apron, achievement pin, and a certificate while supplies last.

Eat, drink & shop at one stop

Artesian Cellars “Funtastic Saturday” festival returns this month in support of our Pahrump Valley Rotary Club. Admission is free; food and drink will be on sale. Live music starts there at 2 p.m. with Ruh Roh Music. Food trucks will be available, in addition to Artesian Cellars’ own charcuterie plates. Sixteen local vendors will be set up by 1 p.m. to shop for local creations. The event begins at 2 p.m., and is scheduled to run until 5 p.m.

Live hip-hop and rap at 5280’s

Armagedon is 5280 Mexican Grub’s first hip-hop rap live performance. This emerging local talent has a second music video coming out in April. Special guests R&B artist Mariah Thompson, and rapper YB Malice. Laurie Cook and The Heat bring a simmering language of moves and music that will keep you jumping around to the beat. With Pop, Country, Rock, and much more, they’ll melt any snow and ice up on the pass at Mountain Springs Saloon. Bipolar Xpress band has been booked at Rhinestones. They got their humble start in the club scene of Nashville, Tennessee, drawing from their Bakersfield Twang and Memphis Blues. Much of their original music is unique to their roots and the covers are definite transformations to their original style. Victor Ruiz fuses his rock blues twang and outlaw southern edge with Erin Holiman Ruiz’s 90’s country roots. Together they drive a heavy groove seasoned with huge harmonies and Motown influences.

Relax Tuesday at Artesian Cellars Winery during an evening of wine, creativity, and fun. You’ll leave with a beautiful finished painting. $35 admission includes all instruction, supplies, and your first glass of wine.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

• The 5th annual Veterans Extravaganza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Over 40 vendors, lots of information on veteran issues, resources and benefits available to veterans. Raffles and free lunch.

• Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. 4-7 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Friday night dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Pahrump Valley High School’s Trojan Theatre presents the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night.” Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. Adults $10, students $7, children 12 and under $5, Senior citizens $5. The curtain rises in the auditorium at 6 p.m. Pahrump Valley High School. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar, starting at 6 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• The Bipolar Xpress band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Karaoke at the Bearded Lady Saloon with KJ Piper begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub starring Jay Devan, with Ms. Dee and Byron Austin. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

• Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Kids’ Workshop at the Home Depot, 9 a.m. to noon. Register your 5- to 12-year-old child at www.homedepot.com/workshops. “Get here a bit early to make sure you get a kit. They go pretty fast.” 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

• Funtastic Saturday at Artesian Cellars from 2-5 p.m. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144

• Pahrump Valley High School’s Trojan Theatre presents the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night.” Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. Adults $10, students $7, children 12 and under $5, Senior citizens $5. The curtain rises in the auditorium at 6:00 p.m. Pahrump Valley High School. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

• Desert Shadows band performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7 p.m. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Brown Chicken Brown Cow band at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• The Bipolar Xpress band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Armagedon performance at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub 9 p.m. to midnight. No cover charge, but a 2-drink minimum. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Laurie Cook and the Heat at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church will host a Bingo Bash in the church hall at 2 p.m.

A $40 reservation will get you refreshments, soda, coffee, water, finger foods and one six on Card. 4- $25 drawings, 11 games @$100, and a coverall $1,000. Extra packs $10. Double Daub cards available for $2, the prize for this game is a 50/50.

• Karaoke with Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

• Karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones starting at 7 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

• Taco Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

• Paint and wine night. $35 per person. 6-8 p.m. at Artesian Cellars Winery, 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Wings N Things 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke with Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

• Free line dancing lessons at 5280 Mexican Grub starting at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar starting at 6 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes starting at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

