10th Annual HOPE Run/Walk smashes record in Pahrump

It was a milestone day for the NyE Communities Coalition in more than one way during the 2018 HOPE Run/Walk, which marked the 10th consecutive year for this annual event and saw a massive crowd of participants, the largest ever experienced before.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 HOPE Run/Walk took place at Mountain Falls on Saturday, March 17. More than 500 people gathered for the early morning activity, many dressed in the event's official St. Patrick's Day themed T-shirts.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The cue for the 2018 HOPE Run/Walk to begin signaled a mad dash from the starting line, with valley students eagerly running down the track as seen in this photo, taken March 17 at approximately 8 a.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times For the past two years, the HOPE Cup has gone to Floyd Elementary School but this year the team, members of which are shown, handed it over to Rosemary Clarke Middle School. The middle school had 185 participants to Floyd Elementary's 148.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of the community for this year’s HOPE Run/Walk. We shattered the previous attendance record,” Race Coordinator and NyE Communities Coalition staff member Tammi Odegard said with obvious excitement. “The sponsors and all of volunteers made the event one to remember!”

Odegard detailed that last year, the HOPE Run/Walk included 207 runners and walkers, a number all were enthusiastic about at the time as it represented a jump in attendance over 2016. However, the increase from 2017 to 2018 was enormous, with a more than doubling in participation.

The 2018 HOPE Run/Walk, which took place at Mountain Falls on Saturday, March 17, included 564 residents from the very young to the not-so-young and from all walks of life.

One of the biggest moments for the HOPE Run/Walk is the awarding of the prestigious HOPE Cup, which is presented to those who are declared the champions of the event. The winners of the HOPE Cup are not necessarily the fastest runners but rather the team that manages to pull together the most members for the event.

For the past two years running, Floyd Elementary School has claimed the HOPE Cup, with teachers, students, parents and staff members gathering together for the HOPE Run/Walk and taking part in all the physical activity, socialization and positive messaging that the event is all about. This year, however, the Floyd Elementary team was beaten out by another local school, the valley’s only junior high.

“Rosemary Clarke Middle School was the team with the most participants, they had 185!” Odegard detailed. The 2016 and 2017 champions managed to snag second place. “The second place team was Floyd Elementary with 148 runners,” Odegard said. “There was outstanding participation from almost all of the schools and many local businesses.”

Odegard explained that the HOPE Run/Walk has two main missions. “The first purpose is to raise funds to support the programs at the NyE Communities Coalition,” she said. “The second purpose is to provide an activity for adults and children where they can have fun while doing something healthy for themselves and their community.”

In 2017, the HOPE Run/Walk garnered approximately $6,000 which Odegard said was put toward drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention programming in local schools. The final total for the 2018 event has not yet been calculated but Odegard estimated that the amount would fall somewhere around $7,500.

“We had another very successful year at the HOPE Run,” Odegard concluded. “We are so thankful to our sponsors and everyone who participates. It’s a great time for people to come together to enjoy an activity that is not only healthy for them in the moment but inspires a healthier lifestyle all around and provides funding to boost programs geared toward creating a healthier community! Because HOPE stands for Healthy Organizations, People and Environments!”

For more information on the NyE Communities Coalition’s prevention programs call 775-727-9970.

