ACORN bringing a night of tropical paradise to Pahrump

Tickets for the 2026 Luau, a major fundraiser for this nonprofit, are now on sale.

As Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada gears up for its 2026 Luau, event organizers are seeking donations of items that can be used for the pick-a-prize raffles and live auction. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada will host its annual Luau fundraiser this October and executive director Kathie McKenna, second from left, is looking forward to another year of Hawaiian-style festivities at the Calvada Eye. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN) is about to bring a taste of island life right here to the valley with the 2026 Luau and tickets for this highly popular event are now on sale.

Set for the second Saturday in October, the ACORN Luau will treat attendees to an evening of authentic Hawaiian entertainment, activities and cuisine, along with the fast-paced action of a live auction, raffles and plenty of convivial conversation. And while the festive leis and tropical-themed fun are certainly a draw for the public, beneath it all lies a deeper purpose – helping ACORN in its mission of ensuring foster youth in Nye and Esmeralda counties have a voice in the court system.

“It is that time of year again! I am excited to announce tickets for the 2026 Luau are now on sale,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna informed the community. “This event supports our non-profit program, Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, supporting foster children in the court system; we are the voice for those children. Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

Formerly known as Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, ACORN rebranded as its own foster youth advocacy organization three years ago and is now under the umbrella of the Nevada Outreach Training Organization. Through recruitment, training and support of local volunteers, ACORN is able to provide children who are already facing the upheaval of being removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect with someone to advocate on their behalf. These guardian ad litem volunteers then focus solely on the needs of the foster child as their case moves through the system.

“Remember, this event is crucial to the continuance of our organization, as we receive no county funds and rely on donations and grants,” McKenna emphasized.

The 2026 Luau will feature a buffet-style Hawaiian feast catered by Da Bruddah’s Grindz, Hawaiian desserts and cocktails and drinks served up by the ladies of the Wine Down. In the past, entertainment has been provided by Rau Tama Nui but this year will see a different set of performers joining in the celebration.

“We will be welcoming a new group of entertainers from Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation who will offer interactive Hawaiian-inspired cultural activities and games starting at 4 p.m. and then a 45-minute luau show starting at 6 p.m. featuring hula, Hawaiian music and the spirit of Aloha,” McKenna detailed. “We will also be having raffles (50/50), Pick-A-Prize and a LIVE auction, by none other than Estate 411.”

There are several ways that residents can show their support for the ACORN Luau, including attending in person, sponsoring or donating either monetarily or toward the auction and raffles. Individual tickets are $50 per person and there are two levels of sponsorship available, Aloha and Ohana.

Aloha sponsorship is $450 and comes with a table for six, a half-page ad in the event program and mention in event promotions. Ohana sponsorship is $650 and comes with a table for eight, a full-page program ad and mention in event promotions. The deadline for sponsors is Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“Please feel free to call, email or stop by for tickets or to drop off any items you would like to donate,” McKenna encouraged.

The ACORN Luau is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships and for more information, call 775-505-2272, email Advocates@ACORNV.org or stop by the office at 621 S. Blagg Road.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

ACORN Hawaii Vacation Raffle

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada is once again selling tickets for its annual Hawaii Vacation Raffle fundraiser, proceeds from which will go toward the nonprofit's mission of recruiting, training and supporting volunteer foster youth advocates.

The first-place winner of this raffle will get a one-week stay at the Ali'i Kai Resort in Princeville, on the island of Kauai, along with $1,500 in cash to spend on whatever they wish. Second place nets the winner $500 in cash.

"Tickets are $50 and will be available at the Luau as well as from our office starting immediately," ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna stated. "The drawing will be at the Crab Fest, February 7, 2027 and you will not need to be present to win. The vacation must be used by the end of 2027."

Hawaii Vacation Raffle tickets are available at the ACORN Office, 621 S. Blagg Road. Only 350 will be sold.