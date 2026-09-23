Golden Entertainment connects casino bar tops for jackpots up to $500K

The jackpots grow as qualifying games are played throughout the network, rather than relying only on play at a single casino.

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The Golden Casino Linked Progressive is available on qualifying video poker and keno games at the Pahrump Nugget and Lakeside Casino & RV Park. (Anthony Mair/Golden Entertainment)

A $1 bet at a Golden Entertainment casino can now give gamblers a shot at a jackpot worth as much as $500,000.

Golden has launched a new progressive jackpot system connecting bar-top video poker and keno machines at its seven Southern Nevada casinos. The jackpots grow as qualifying games are played throughout the network, rather than relying only on play at a single casino.

The Golden Casino Linked Progressive is available on qualifying video poker and keno games at the Strat, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius and Edgewater in Laughlin; and Pahrump Nugget and Lakeside Casino &RV Park in Pahrump.

The largest jackpot is attached to a 10-spot quarter keno game. The progressive begins at $50,000 and can grow to $500,000, with players eligible on a $1 wager. After the jackpot is hit, it resets to $50,000.

Other linked keno jackpots start between $7,000 and $10,000, depending on the game and machine.

Linked video poker progressives are also available. On quarter-denomination machines, royal flush jackpots begin at $1,000 and aces-with-a-kicker jackpots start at $500. On $1 machines, those jackpots begin at $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

“We wanted to take two games our guests already know and love, video poker and keno, and make them even more compelling,” Blake Sartini II, Golden’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Participating machines are marked with designated labels, and jackpot totals are displayed at casino bars. Golden said live progressive totals are also available through its mobile app and participating casino websites.

Games and jackpot offerings vary depending on the machine and manufacturer.

The new system comes months after Golden completed a deal to take the Las Vegas-based casino and tavern operator private. Company founder Blake Sartini acquired Golden’s operating business as part of the $1.16 billion transaction, while Vici Properties purchased the real estate underlying several Golden casinos and leased the properties back to Sartini’s company.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.