Man allegedly stabs his brother in Pahrump

Various blood pools and trails were found at the scene, according to the arrest report.

Jacob Cook was arrested in Pahrump on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The suspect’s mother told authorities that she saw Cook stab his brother multiple times, the report explains.

A “significant” pool of blood was found in the roadway, with a continuing blood trail through the gravel driveway and up wooden steps connected to a home’s front patio, the sheriff’s office wrote in the arrest report.

Law enforcement also discovered a blood-soaked shirt surrounded by a “large” pool of blood on the patio in front of the main door, the report states.

Authorities wrote further that “substantial blood evidence” was located on the interior backside of the front door.

Another trail of blood extending from the home’s front entrance to the threshold of the primary bedroom door, along with blood on the walls adjacent to the bedroom threshold were all found as well, according to the arrest report.

Law enforcement wrote that they received the report of a stabbing at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The suspect’s mother told authorities that her sons began talking about an unknown topic, but during the conversation, Cook became enraged, shoving his brother and also striking him, the report states.

According to the arrest report, the brother tried to escape but was pursued, slammed against a bookshelf and wall corner and pinned against the front door by Cook.

Cook then produced a knife and the mother heard her other son yell that he was being stabbed, the report states.

The mother pulled Cook off his brother and the suspect fled to his bedroom, the arrest report explains.

Cook’s brother exited the home’s front door, with “blood gushing heavily” from his arm, while his mother followed and called 911, the arrest report states.

Law enforcement wrote in the report that the mother showed them the stabbing motion Cook used while her other son was screaming.

Authorities wrote that the brother had sustained multiple knife wounds and was transported to Desert View Hospital. Cook was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charge.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com