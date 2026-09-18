Two Pahrump volunteers among 2026’s Stars of Nevada

The Stars of Nevada - Governor's Points of Light Awards are hosted each year to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication of volunteers all across the state and for 2026, Pahrump has two finalists in the mix. (Nevada Volunteers)

The last time Pahrump had finalists in the Stars of Nevada - Governor's Points of Light Awards was in 2024, when two locals, Ryan Muccio and Carmen Murzyn, took home awards for their volunteer work in the community. (Pahrump Photography)

If there is one thing that Nevada Volunteers knows without a doubt, it is that volunteerism can help shape and grow communities, strengthen families and create a better world for all.

That’s why each year, this organization hosts the Stars of Nevada – Governor’s Points of Light Awards, a program that not only shines a spotlight on the incredible work accomplished by those who give of themselves, it also inspires others to take up a cause and carry it forward. This year, two Pahrump residents have earned themselves a place among the Stars of Nevada finalists and Nevada Volunteers Volunteer Generation Fund Program Officer Shannon Arimura, also a local resident, said she could not be more proud of this positive representation of Pahrump.

“I am super excited to announce that we have two finalists for the 2026 Stars of Nevada – Governor’s Points of Light Awards, presented by Caesars Entertainment!” Arimura told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Chanda Wieland is a finalist in the Veterans/Active Military/First Responder category and Bill Dolan is a finalist in the Lifetime Achievement category.”

As detailed by Nevada Volunteers, the Lifetime Achievement category honors those who have put years or even decades toward volunteerism.

“A lifetime of service leaves a legacy that reaches far beyond the moments we see,” Nevada Volunteers posted in a social media announcement of the finalists. “Their compassion, perseverance and lasting impact have touched countless lives, inspired future generations and strengthened communities across our state.”

Dolan said his desire to volunteer goes as far back as he can remember, starting in childhood when his parents raised him to understand the importance of giving back to the community.

“I have always tried to do that, no matter what,” Dolan remarked to the Times. “Over my lifetime, I have volunteered in and for many different organizations. Looking back over the 40-plus years I have lived in Nevada, I have volunteered for approximately 20 different groups, advisory boards and committees, some governor-appointed and one appointed by the president of the United States.

“But I think the most gratifying is the almost two decades I have volunteered with and for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV),” Dolan concluded. “Within the DAV, I have held many positions in the local chapter, as well as at the state level and up to the national level as a member of the National Board of Directors – the first DAV member from Nevada to do so.”

He is both honored and humbled to have been nominated and even more so to have been named a finalist but, as he emphasized, the work he does is not about earning recognition.

“It all comes down to, ‘What can I do to help and direct my brother and sister veterans to the services and benefits they have earned from their time in uniform?’ It is never about me – it is 100% about them,” Dolan concluded.

Like Dolan, Wieland – who served in the U.S. Army - has experience in volunteerism that has spanned many different organizations and causes over the years, from event coordination for Relay for Life and volunteer coordination for the former Holiday Task Force to her focus today, the Moose Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), activities for homeschoolers and preserving the legacy of the late Butch Harper through Smiles Across Pahrump.

“Service doesn’t end with a uniform. Our veterans, military and first responder finalists continue to answer the call by giving their time, talents and compassion to strengthen communities across Nevada,” Nevada Volunteers posted. “Whether through volunteerism, mentorship or community leadership, these remarkable individuals exemplify a life-long commitment to serving others and making a meaningful difference.”

Wieland was also honored to learn that she was a finalist and explained that she believed the nomination came about as a result of the various groups and community causes she currently champions.

“I understand that a lot of it was due to more of me working with the kids from the homeschool and prom dances, my work with Smiles Across Pahrump and the fact that I created a volunteer program for our local Pahrump Moose Lodge. In that program, members turn in their volunteer hours into me and I calculate them, so we can acknowledge their accomplishments based on volunteer hours, starting with 25 hours, all the way up to recognizing the three volunteers who have hit 1,000 hours so far.

“I believe the more you recognize volunteers, the more they are going to be willing to volunteer,” Wieland continued. “One of the big questions Nevada Volunteers asked during the interview was what I would tell someone who asked me if they should volunteer. My answer was pretty simple. Volunteer where you are passionate. That means if you are passionate about animals, volunteer at the animal shelter. If you are passionate about veterans, find out what you can do in a veterans’ facility or even for the VFW or DAV here in town. If you’re just not sure where to start, you can join service organizations like the Moose Lodge or VFW. If you do something you feel passionate about, it doesn’t feel like volunteering.”

The Stars of Nevada – Governor’s Points of Light Awards will be officially presented at a banquet in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

For more information on the program, visit NevadaVolunteers.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com