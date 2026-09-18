Get ready for rides, rodeos and rip-roaring fun

The Pahrump Fall Festival will feature the Roses Show and Shine Car Show, which will see all kinds of autos, from the classic to the modern, on display. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Fall Festival will offer two nights of rodeo fun, with events set for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 at McCullough Arena, inside Petrack Park. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Highway 160 from Calvada Blvd. to Boothill Drive will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 for the Fall Festival Parade. (Town of Pahrump)

The Pahrump Fall Festival will take place Sept. 24 through 27 at Petrack Park, with a carnival, rodeo, car show, parade and much more in store as the town of Pahrump celebrates the season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

As autumn settles in around the valley, the town of Pahrump turns its attention to hosting the Pahrump Fall Festival and with less than a week to go before the opening day of what is the largest community affair of the year, officials are asking everyone to maintain caution and awareness while the event is underway.

“The Pahrump Fall Festival returns Sept. 24-27, bringing four days of community fun, increased visitors and – on Saturday morning – a brief reminder that Highway 160 occasionally has to make way for a parade,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced this week.

The Fall Festival Parade, organized by the Kiwanis Club with the theme of “Stars, Stripes and 250 Years Strong”, will take to Highway 160 at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 and wind its way down the road from Dandelion Street, past the intersections of Highway 372 and Basin Avenue to the end of the route, just north of the Pahrump Tourism Office. The highway will close to all traffic from Calvada Blvd. to Boothill Drive at 8 a.m., including all connecting side streets, so Knightly advises drivers to plan ahead, leave for their destinations early and expect delays.

“With increased traffic, pedestrians and visitors throughout town, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to slow down, stay alert and be patient. Please watch carefully for people crossing streets or gathering near festival and parade areas. A few extra minutes is a small price to pay to help keep everyone safe,” Knightly added. “Thank you for helping ensure both residents and visitors enjoy a safe and festive Fall Festival. Enjoy the celebrations, watch for pedestrians and remember: the stars and stripes should be flying, not your speedometer.”

Festival details

The Fall Festival will include much more than just the always-popular parade. A carnival and rodeo are slated as well, tickets for which can be purchased at three locations. Rodeo tickets are $15 for the Friday event and $20 for Saturday. Carnival tickets are $35 per all-day wristband.

In addition to these activities, the Fall Festival will have all kinds of vendors for attendees to browse, with everything from classic festival foods and tempting beverages to clothing, art, crafts, knick-knacks, souvenirs and so much more. Rocking the main stage throughout the event will be a series of live performances and everyone is encouraged to pop into the Bob Ruud Community Center, as well, where they will find the Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture Exhibit - organized by the Shadow Mountain Quilters and open that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will also include the Roses Show and Shine Car Show hosted by Roses Paradise Home Health Care, with an array of vehicles in all shapes, sizes and styles expected to be on display. Those with a competitive side might want to partake of the Doubles Cornhole tournament that Thursday or else the Horseshoe tournaments that Friday and Saturday, too.

The Pahrump Fall Festival will open Thursday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. and will continue Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight before its final day, Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fall Festival Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, go to VisitPahrump.com

For more information, contact Courtney Kenney with the town of Pahrump at 775-727-2825.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Fall Festival tickets

Presale tickets for the Fall Festival Rodeo and carnival are both on sale at three locations, including:

■ The Pahrump Tourism Office on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

■ Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Valley Electric Association on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

All ticket sales are cash-only.