Tractor-trailer catches fire in Death Valley

Following the incident, the National Park Service urged commercial drivers urged to use caution when on Towne Pass.

A tractor-trailer fire occurred on State Route 190 on Sept. 9 after the vehicle’s brakes overheated. (NPS/nps.gov)

The National Park Service is urging commercial truck operators to exercise caution when driving State Route 190 in Death Valley, especially on the precipitous descent from Towne Pass, following a tractor-trailer fire that occurred earlier this month.

“Commercial truck drivers should know about the steep grade well before they reach Towne Pass,” Death Valley Deputy Superintendent Abby Wines said in a statement. “Drivers need to determine whether their vehicle and load are appropriate for this route and, if necessary, choose an alternate route.”

Flames appeared on the tractor-trailer at about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 after its brakes overheated while traveling downward approximately 5,000 feet from Towne Pass, the park service explained on Tuesday in a news release.

A possible spilling of emulsified asphalt was averted because the driver swiftly detached the tractor from the trailer, the park service said. The tractor eventually was completely engulfed in fire, according to the park service.

The Sept. 9 event “highlights a recurring safety concern on Towne Pass,” the park service wrote, adding that its records show eight tractor-trailer fires taking place on this segment of State Route 190 in the last three years.

“The park urges commercial drivers to properly maintain their vehicles, use appropriate braking techniques and understand the demands of their route before entering Death Valley National Park,” the news release stated.

For more Death Valley travel information and current road conditions, visit nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com