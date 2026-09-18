Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Final performances of The Wizard of Oz with Pahrump’s talented youth actors are this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Calvada Theater. Follow the yellow brick road to 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite 1. (Oliver Jones/Pahrump Theatre Company)

Local young performers bring Dorothy and the magical land of Oz to life on stage in a fun show for the whole family. (Oliver Jones/Pahrump Theatre Company)

Final performances of The Wizard of Oz with Pahrump’s talented youth actors are this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Calvada Theater. Follow the yellow brick road to 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite 1. (Oliver Jones/Pahrump Theatre Company)

Final performances of The Wizard of Oz with Pahrump’s talented youth actors are this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Calvada Theater. Follow the yellow brick road to 1266 E. Calvada Blvd, Suite 1. (Oliver Jones/Pahrump Theatre Company)

Is there anything to do this week, before the Fall Festival begins? You betcha. There are live musician performances by local talents (Lynn Peterson, Legends of Lost Creek, Higher Ground, Rick Scanlan, the Nifty Nickels, Stormy Davis Band, and Bad Habit come to mind); Shoes $ Brews horseshoe pitching; a Makerspace beading workshop; book club meeting prep; open mic fun; challenging trivia; traditional bingo and “Bingocize” (have you tried that yet?); line dance practice; and gear head gatherings (I use that term lovingly – I did marry one, you know).

Need more? Read on.

This is the final weekend of “The Wizard of Oz,” performed by the Pahrump Theatre Company youth cast. Come support local young performers as they bring Dorothy and the magical land of Oz to life on stage in a fun show for the whole family. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: Adults $10 ■ Vets/Seniors $7 ■ Kids $5 ■ Family of five $25. All at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E Calvada Blvd, Suite 1.

Oh, and hey! Pahrump Community Library Youth Services has opened the 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest for submissions September 21st through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to be creative and show off their pumpkin-decorating skills. Design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character. No carving is allowed, because uncarved decorated pumpkins last such a nice, long time. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include your full name, phone number, age, and the character your pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Seriously, with all these options, what will you choose to do this week?

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

■ Bingo at Pahrump Community Library 10 a.m. to noon. Free to play. 701 East Street. 775-727-5930.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex offers 45-minute clinics this Friday with time slots at 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Have questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nyespace Makers Meet: Beading at Makerspace Workshop any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Pahrump Songbirds group spotlights local song writers, singers, and artists who will be performing from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wildside Tavern. Email songbirdspahrump@gmail.com for more information, or to sign up for future spots. 2101 E. Gamebird.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. They perform a blend of blues, rock, R&B, country, and soul, with a little something for everyone. You’ll hear lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ’60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high-energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series Pro/Am doubles horseshoe tournament at Petrack Park horseshoe courts. Cash prizes for first-, second-, and third-place teams, and a first-place plaque. $10 entry fee. Sign in by noon. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands; solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Youth performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Calvada Theater begins at 4 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for vets and seniors, $5 for kids, or $25 for a family of five. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the Winging It restaurant beginning at 5 p.m. 921 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 – PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL BEGINS

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read one genre at a time. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.

■ PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL. Vendors open for business 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doubles Cornhole Tournament sign-up at 5 p.m. near the Bob Ruud Community Center. Carnival operational 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Desert Shadows Band 7 to 8 p.m., followed by Incognito 2.0 band 8 to 9 p.m.

■ The Wine Down “Summer Series of Music & Giving” concludes with live music performed by Rick Scanlan’s 55 Plus Trio. The community charity event benefits the Keith Bolton Scholarship Fund. 4:30 to 6 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 8 p.m. R & B, Pop, Afrobeats, Old-School hits. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “The stage is calling. Your fans are waiting. Go make some noise.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Fall Festival weekend is finally here. It promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Carnival tickets begin at $35. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20.

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club is back with their annual exhibit, this year at the Pahrump Valley Museum from Sept. 25-27. They cordially invite the entire community to their modular HO model railroad display and show, where they’ll be showing off their engineering skills from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that Sunday.

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Tony Hillerman. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Banned Book Club is currently reading “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, in preparation for discussion at the Black Cow Coffee House on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. Look for The Banned Book Club at the Fall Festival.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Registration time slots are still available at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at eaachapters.org. EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U S of A is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a sumptuous meal of mesquite-grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue. For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 October 16 to 17, including Trunk or Treat Friday the 16th. Central headquarters will be at Saddle West, 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Consult SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.