Pahrump Rotary honors vow to “Never Forget”

Rotarian Jeffrey Dye strikes a bell in honor of the moment when each of the four planes involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks crashed. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Rotary Club past president Roy Mankins led the charge to create the First Responders Reflection Area, at which the club has held a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony each year since 2016. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis encouraged all first responders attending the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to step up to the microphone and introduce themselves to the community they serve. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Tower Ladder 1 displays an American Flag at the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club's 9/11 Ceremony. This fire engine was one of the vehicles that responded to the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001 and holds a special place in the heart of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club hosted its 10th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11 and dozens of community members were in attendance, including many of the area's first responders. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Sept. 11, 2001, four American airliners were hijacked and turned into weapons of terror by a group of al-Qaeda terrorists, resulting in thousands of lives lost and a memory that is forever burned into the minds of those who witnessed the horrors unfold.

A full 25 years have now passed but there are many dedicated to ensuring that the events that took place on that infamous day will never be forgotten. Here in the Pahrump Valley, the Rotary Club has taken the lead on the effort to “Never Forget” and the 25th anniversary of the attacks saw the club’s 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

Taking place Friday, Sept. 11 at the First Responders Reflection Area in the Calvada Eye, the 9/11 ceremony opened at 8:30 a.m., with Rotarian Jeffrey Dye acting as master of ceremonies for the event.

“It’s so great to see the turnout this morning,” Dye remarked. “This has grown over the years. We’ve been doing this for 10 years and since I have been a part of Pahrump for the last seven, it’s been one of my favorite events to come out in remembrance… to share the experience that happened on that day.

“I don’t think there is anybody here who doesn’t remember exactly what the weather felt like that day, what your family was doing that day and how that morning went until the news took all of our attention,” he continued. “So, it’s a great blessing to have you as a community out here celebrating with us in remembrance.”

Pastor Doug Landers offered the invocation, intoning, “Lord, as we come together today to remember 25 years ago - that great tragedy and the many lives that were lost because of that cowardly attack - Father we continue to pray today for the families that have been affected, for those who were lost and we pray for your protection, we pray for your peace and comfort on these families.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard then presented the colors while the audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Phyllis Howell sang the national anthem acapella, telling the crowd that she wanted everyone to join in and many in the audience did so, adding their voices to the morning while hands were placed over hearts or to brows in salute.

The ceremony included several speakers, the first of which was Rotary Club President Debra Beatty.

“Thank you for gathering with us today on this 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to reflect on those we lost, those who stepped forward in our darkest hour, and the enduring spirit of our community and country,” Beatty said. “No amount of time can fully erase the pain felt by the families who lost a piece of their hearts that day. But through our shared grief, we also reaffirm our collective strength, our resilience and our enduring promise – we will never forget.”

Rotary Past President Roy Mankins also spoke, giving the audience an overview of how the First Responders Reflection Area came to be.

“About 10 years ago, our Rotary Club was looking for a project – because we are very hands-on in the Pahrump community,” he explained. “I looked around and there really weren’t any memorials to 9/11 and so, we put together this project. We built this reflection area and it was a ton of work, it cost a ton of money. But we had community-wide help, the county was great, Valley Electric helped. It was truly a nice thing that happened.”

Mankins then shared his own experience the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He said had been watching the news when the 9/11 attacks were suddenly being aired. Likening the images he was seeing on television with an action movie, Mankins went from initial confusion to overwhelming rage as he realized what was happening.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Mankins recalled. “Then I look and I see people are jumping out the windows and the first responders are running into the smoke. I just couldn’t believe how courageous they were to do that. Many of them lost their lives. The world was changed on that day, completely.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis, who also holds the position of director of Nye County Emergency Management, offered a few comments as well.

“In addition to those who we remember today, I’d like you to also remember, there are over 57,000 people who have claimed cancer-related issued due to 9/11 and we have well over 9,000 deaths – and that number continues to climb,” Lewis stated. “So please, keep them in your heart today.”

Lewis went on to point out the fire engine parked at the site, Tower Ladder 1, which was originally put to use in with the Fire Dept. of New York and was directly involved in responding to both the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“The reason I bring this to your attention is not only that it is serving here today in reserve status but, I wanted to let you know, a historian and Mack [truck] aficionado back in Pennsylvania has inquired about purchasing this particular piece of equipment for his private collection. Our answer is a resounding, ‘No.’” Lewis explained, with several members of the audience chuckling wryly. “It’s a reminder to all of us of what we are about and how we don’t give up history, as reflected in this particular piece. As this truck ages, it will bring us further reminders of 9/11 and also the World Trade Center event in 1993.”

As he does each year, Lewis then asked each of the first responders in attendance step forward and introduce themselves to the crowd. Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, local firefighters, paramedics and EMS staff, Mercy Air nurses and pilots, Nye County Sheriff’s officers and members of the Nevada State Police were all recognized.

“It’s so great to have all our first responders here and to give them an opportunity to show themselves to the community and for us to thank them for all they do on a daily basis to make sure we are protected here in Nye County,” Dye added as the first responders resumed spots in the crowd.

Also scheduled to speak that morning were Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne, former commissioner Frank Carbone, Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, resident Mikey Roohan of KPVM-TV, resident Reva Braun and Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

Interspersed between the speakers was a solemn ringing of the bell, which took place at 8:46 a.m. in honor of American Airlines Flight #11, 9:03 a.m. for United Airlines Flight #175, 9:37 a.m. for American Airlines Flight #77 and 10:03 a.m. for United Airlines Flight #93. Providing a patriotic touch all their own, the Nevada Silver Tappers participated in the 9/11 memorial as well. Dressed in their iconic red, white and blue costumes and equipped with American flags, these ladies danced with pride and enthusiasm alongside their founder and director, the 101-year-old B.J. Hetrick-Irwin. Closing out the ceremony was Landers with a final prayer.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com