Secretary of State encourages voter registration ahead of November election

The secretary of state is also reminding already registered voters to check that their information is current.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and every eligible Nevadan must have the opportunity to make their voice heard,” said Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

National Voter Registration Day took place earlier this week on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In recognition of the day, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar encouraged eligible Silver State residents to register to vote before Nov. 3. Aguilar also advised already registered voters to check that their address and other information are current before general election day.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and every eligible Nevadan must have the opportunity to make their voice heard,” Aguilar said in a statement. “Registering to vote is the first step in shaping the future of your community and our state. Take that step today—and if you are already registered, make sure your information is current.”

Nevadans can register to vote and update or check voter registration information at vote.nv.gov. Mail ballot preference can also be confirmed at the previous link, along with adding contact details, so local election officials can contact residents with important election information.

General election dates

Early voting will begin Oct. 17 and end on Oct. 30. Election Day is on Nov. 3; polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day or during early voting, residents can register to vote or update voter registration online at vote.nv.gov or in person at polling locations.

Mail ballots

For in-state voters, mail ballots will be sent the week of Oct. 5. Ballots for military and overseas voters will be mailed out by Sept. 17 through Sept. 18. Ballots for other out-of-state voters will be mailed by Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

“October 20 is the last day to register or update an existing registration and be mailed a ballot,” the Secretary of State’s Office wrote. “Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county election official no later than November 7 to be counted. The SOS recommends mailing ballots at least one week before Election Day. Voters may also return their mail ballot at any official dropbox in their county.”

Voters interested in tracking their ballot can sign up at myballot.nv.gov.

Nevada’s Effective Absentee System for Elections (EASE)

EASE is available at nvease.gov for military, overseas citizens, Nevadans with a disability and tribal members who live on a Nevada colony or reservation.

For more information about this year’s general election, visit nvsos.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com