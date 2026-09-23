Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fall Festival will offer two nights of rodeo fun, with events set for Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 at McCullough Arena, as well as the carnival and much more, inside Petrack Park. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 – PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL BEGINS

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “Books & Brews: A Gathering for Bibliophiles” meets from 4 p.m. to “5:30-ish” at Stonewise Craft Mead and Ciders. 421 Frontage Rd., Suite #2. Join other book lovers on the fourth Thursday of the month and find your new favorite read one genre at a time. Call or text Tina at 702-326-9089 for more information.

■ PAHRUMP FALL FESTIVAL. Vendors open for business 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doubles Cornhole Tournament sign-up at 5 p.m. near the Bob Ruud Community Center. Carnival operational 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Desert Shadows Band 7 to 8 p.m., followed by Incognito 2.0 band 8 to 9 p.m.

■ The Wine Down “Summer Series of Music & Giving” concludes with live music performed by Rick Scanlan’s 55 Plus Trio. The community charity event benefits the Keith Bolton Scholarship Fund. 4:30 to 6 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 8 p.m. R & B, Pop, Afrobeats, Old-School hits. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “The stage is calling. Your fans are waiting. Go make some noise.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m.; 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Fall Festival weekend is finally here. It promises four days of family, food, rodeo, and festival fun Thursday, September 24th through Sunday the 27th. The carnival will be whirling Thursday to Sunday, the rodeo will be explosive on Friday and Saturday, and don’t forget the car show Saturday after the signature Pahrump Fall Festival parade. Carnival tickets begin at $35. Friday night rodeo is $15, and Saturday night rodeo is $20.

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club is back with their annual exhibit, this year at the Pahrump Valley Museum from Sept. 25-27. They cordially invite the entire community to their modular HO model railroad display and show, where they’ll be showing off their engineering skills from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that Sunday.

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Favorite Author Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Pahrump Community Library. This month’s discussion will be centered around author Tony Hillerman. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Banned Book Club is currently reading “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, in preparation for discussion at the Black Cow Coffee House on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. Look for The Banned Book Club at the Fall Festival.

Chapter 1160 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting their annual Young Eagles Rally Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at 900 E. Jenny Circle, the Calvada Meadows Airpark. Registration time slots are still available at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pre-register your youngsters ages 12 through 17 for a free 20-minute airplane ride over Nye County to introduce them to the joy of aviation at eaachapters.org. EAA will also be conducting a yard sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for their Young Eagles events. Contact Robert Jones at 702-521-1840 for more information.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza celebrating our U S of A is scheduled for October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a sumptuous meal of mesquite-grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue. For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 October 16 to 17, including Trunk or Treat Friday the 16th. Central headquarters will be at Saddle West, 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Consult SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.