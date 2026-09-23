Letters to the Editor

It’s late summer 2026 and the midterm elections will soon be here. Time for we citizens to vote.

It’s almost time to get out and make our votes count

Well, it’s late summer 2026 and the midterm elections will soon be here. Time for we citizens to vote.

The Democrat socialists want to defund the police and our military. They want to take from the few wealthy and give to the many poor. That way we can all be equal and live in a state of poverty.

The Republicans are a bunch of right-wing capitalists who want to make America great and would like to see citizens free to prosper on their merit. I would like to defund the federal government so our taxes could be less. The average worker spends approximately 24 to 30 percent of their salary on combined taxes.

Then there are the independents who possibly are not sure of what they want. Wow! What a country, huh?

Vern Jewett

Resident thankful for road repair but it’s not finished

I wrote a letter to the editor about fixing the holes on Tanya Street because we’ve lived out here for 25 years.

They came out and they fixed some of the holes, and I’m very grateful for that but there are a few, five or six that they missed, so if someone from the county could please come back out and fix those holes, that would be fantastic.

Thank you so much for your time and thank you for listening to me.

Gary Dean

Administration guidelines could be at fault in chase

I have read two recent accounts in the PVT of a Nye County deputy motorcycle chase and arrest of the suspect after using a questionable pit stop maneuver. Before Tennessee v. Garner on March 27, 1985, Nevada law reflected the traditional rule allowing deadly force in some circumstances, to apprehend a fleeing felon. Nevada formally changed its statutes in 1993. The repealed Nevada old codification of the fleeing-felon rule and enacted NRS 171.1455, requires de-escalation and alternatives to force whenever possible or appropriate.

In this case, I believe the major problem and possible public outcry is the fact the suspect was in additional danger due to the vehicle type. Many law enforcement entities have changed their pursuit/pit stop maneuver policies involving motorcycles. All criminals are not stupid, fleeing from felonies on a motorcycle is, or will be the preferred getaway vehicle! The rider had already demonstrated that, whenever given the opportunity to escape, he would resume extraordinarily dangerous driving; the deputy probably reasonably believed allowing him to escape again would immediately put other motorists or pedestrians at risk; and intentional vehicle contact was used to terminate that danger.

I could not find the Nye County Sheriff’s Office 2026 pursuit/PIT policy posted publicly online or on AI. Unless one has been in these split-second decisions it is hard to comprehend the circumstances. It appears to me that the deputy may not have the proper administration guidelines, so the responsibility may be beyond the deputy. The adage of, there is more finger pointing back than at the deputy is apropos.

I may be a bit biased as I was a King County Washington deputy for eight years and that was before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1985 Garner decision, stating an officer could no longer lawfully shoot someone merely because the person committed a felony and was running away.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)