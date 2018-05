Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform (right), stands with Dennis Hof (left) candidate in the Nevada Assembly District 36 race. Norquist, along with "Chopped" star Jessica Johnson are set to appear at the Pahrump Senior Center today, Friday, May 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

Advertising correction:

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, and “Chopped” star Jessica Johnson will appear at the Pahrump Senior Center, today, Friday, May 11, beginning at 6 p.m., according to the Dennis Hof campaign. An advertisement in the Pahrump Valley Times on Friday had the incorrect date.