60°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Landscape Tour will highlight local yards

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field o ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field of flowers at Big Horn Farm and Flower Ranch. The 2024 Landscape Tour is set for May 11.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Site signs will be placed at the entrance to each of the yar ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Site signs will be placed at the entrance to each of the yards on exhibit during the 16th Annual Landscape Tour, helping direct attendees to the proper locations.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release t ...
GALLERY: Celebrating the lives of lost loved ones
Local families invited to Community Baby Shower
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
pvt default image
Pahrump man arrested for elder abuse
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 20, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club is all set to hold its 16th Annual Landscape Tour and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants or yard art will not want to miss out. This year’s event features six local yards, all hand-picked by the Garden Club members to give attendees a wide variety of landscape types to peruse.

“The Landscape Tour is always a fun event for the homeowners and attendees,” club secretary Sandy Nelson told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident enthusiasm. “Gardeners are always happiest when puttering around their gardens and they love to talk about what works well in their gardens and get advice on what might work to correct a problem, like keeping weeds or harmful bugs at bay.

“This is our annual fundraiser. All of the profits go back into the community via nonprofits in Pahrump. In the past, we have given donations to the 4-H Garden Club, Pahrump Senior Center, VFW Food Bank, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more. Every year, the club nominates the organizations and then we vote on which ones to donate to.”

As for how the yards to be featured were selected, Nelson said each year the group starts driving around in February to find potential sites. “The types of landscapes we look for range from soup to nuts,” Nelson detailed. “We have had lush - for the desert - landscapes with rose gardens and lots of trees, we have had smaller gardens with many large plants in container pots and everything in between. There is usually something a little different in every garden, that the public might like to try in their own yards. And the attendees get to see what can grow out here in Pahrump.

“When we find a landscape we like, we knock on the door, talk to the homeowner about our tour and let them know that their job would be to brag about their yards and just have fun,” Nelson continued. “The Garden Club takes care of the rest! We have also had members of the public who were on past tours see how much fun it was and reach out to our club to let us know they would like to be a part of the next tour. As a thank-you to the homeowners who participate, they get a year’s free membership to the Garden Club.”

The window to participate in this year’s Landscape Tour has closed but Nelson noted that those who would like to be considered for next year’s event can contact her at Sandy2004_7@hotmail.com

The 16th Annual Landscape Tour is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at Do It Best Hardware, the Pahrump Community Library, the Cooperative Extension on Calvada Blvd. or at the Farmers Market at Tractor Supply each Saturday.

For more information email PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release t ...
GALLERY: Celebrating the lives of lost loved ones
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Butterflies are a symbol of transformation and one of the most transformative things a person can experience is the death of someone they love.

Local families invited to Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Raising a child can be hard. That’s something the members of Pahrump Mothers Corner understand all too well. In an effort to ease the challenges of parenthood, particularly for new and expecting families, this group of local moms banded together to host a Community Baby Shower and the event proved to be very popular, leading to its return for the third year running.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information provided in the lease proposal by ...
Tonopah to be home to experimental hypersonic testing facility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ambitious. It’s an apt word to describe Michael Grace’s vision for the future of his company, Longshot Space Technology Corporation, which, if all goes to plan, will build what he calls the world’s largest potato gun.

pvt default image
Pahrump man arrested for elder abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of elder abuse was arrested while attempting to purchase multiple vehicles at a Las Vegas car dealership, according to authorities.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill addressed the audience at the 9 ...
Nye sheriff explains why you shouldn’t flee from the law
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle out of Las Vegas led Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Pahrump on Monday morning, April 15.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters hosted a Quilts of Valor Presen ...
Amargosa veterans honored with their own Quilts of Valor ceremony
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are on a mission — to cover local veterans in the comfort of healing Quilts of Valor to honor the service and sacrifices they’ve made in the name of freedom – and now, these talented artists have started to expand their reach outside of the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Vehicle in garage destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported after fire gutted a vehicle inside the garage of a home along the 2400 block of Zuni Avenue on Wednesday, April 10.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery is a popular venue for fundraising eff ...
Need a good laugh? Join in a night of hilarious scholarship fundraising
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Promising a “laugh-your-ass-off” night of hilarity and musical diversion, Sanders Family Winery is all set to host the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley Scholarship Fundraiser and its sure to be an amusing time for all involved.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County has allocated about half of its Local Assistance ...
$6.2M allocated to 10 projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has earmarked about $6.2 million of its $12 million in Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) grant dollars for a total of 10 projects throughout the county.