Landscape Tour will highlight local yards

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club is all set to hold its 16th Annual Landscape Tour and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants or yard art will not want to miss out. This year’s event features six local yards, all hand-picked by the Garden Club members to give attendees a wide variety of landscape types to peruse.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Site signs will be placed at the entrance to each of the yards on exhibit during the 16th Annual Landscape Tour, helping direct attendees to the proper locations.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2023 Landscape Tour shows a field of flowers at Big Horn Farm and Flower Ranch. The 2024 Landscape Tour is set for May 11.

“The Landscape Tour is always a fun event for the homeowners and attendees,” club secretary Sandy Nelson told the Pahrump Valley Times with evident enthusiasm. “Gardeners are always happiest when puttering around their gardens and they love to talk about what works well in their gardens and get advice on what might work to correct a problem, like keeping weeds or harmful bugs at bay.

“This is our annual fundraiser. All of the profits go back into the community via nonprofits in Pahrump. In the past, we have given donations to the 4-H Garden Club, Pahrump Senior Center, VFW Food Bank, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more. Every year, the club nominates the organizations and then we vote on which ones to donate to.”

As for how the yards to be featured were selected, Nelson said each year the group starts driving around in February to find potential sites. “The types of landscapes we look for range from soup to nuts,” Nelson detailed. “We have had lush - for the desert - landscapes with rose gardens and lots of trees, we have had smaller gardens with many large plants in container pots and everything in between. There is usually something a little different in every garden, that the public might like to try in their own yards. And the attendees get to see what can grow out here in Pahrump.

“When we find a landscape we like, we knock on the door, talk to the homeowner about our tour and let them know that their job would be to brag about their yards and just have fun,” Nelson continued. “The Garden Club takes care of the rest! We have also had members of the public who were on past tours see how much fun it was and reach out to our club to let us know they would like to be a part of the next tour. As a thank-you to the homeowners who participate, they get a year’s free membership to the Garden Club.”

The window to participate in this year’s Landscape Tour has closed but Nelson noted that those who would like to be considered for next year’s event can contact her at Sandy2004_7@hotmail.com

The 16th Annual Landscape Tour is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at Do It Best Hardware, the Pahrump Community Library, the Cooperative Extension on Calvada Blvd. or at the Farmers Market at Tractor Supply each Saturday.

For more information email PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com

