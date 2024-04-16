85°F
Pahrump man arrested for elder abuse

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 16, 2024 - 2:49 pm
 

A Pahrump man wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of elder abuse was arrested while attempting to purchase multiple vehicles at a Las Vegas car dealership.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times this week that local resident Josh Simmons was suspected of the crime after an initial investigation was opened on March 31, when the senior was found in his home by his son, who contacted the sheriff’s office.

“We found that the injuries occurred the prior day, on March 30,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “The male was severely injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The elderly victim ID’d the alleged suspect as Simmons, but deputies

“On Thursday, April 11, we received notification that Simmons was at a car dealership in Las Vegas, purchasing vehicles.”

McGill said the salesperson recognized Simmons and notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who in turn notified Nye County authorities.

McGill said that three Nye County officers were dispatched to the Las Vegas car dealership.

“While we were en route and in communication with Metro we learned that they were all on the scene,” McGill noted. “In the process, they were able to positively identify Simmons and take him into custody without incident.”

Once Nye deputies and detectives arrived at the dealership, they turned over custody of Simmons based on the fact that he had a nationwide, extraditable warrant out of Utah, according to McGill.

“We transported Simmons back to Pahrump where he was booked and is now facing additional charges for the alleged beating of the elderly male.”

Formal charges will be forthcoming, McGill said.

